Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

Sep 13, 2021 at 12:05 PM
KTS_1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating this Sunday's home game against the L.A. Rams to mental health awareness and Kicking The Stigma, the Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

  • Throughout the game, fans will learn more about Kicking The Stigma, other ongoing efforts in the community and what fans can do to help or contribute. They will also hear special video messages from Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
  • Proceeds from the day's Colts 50/50 Raffle will go toward the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants.
  • Coaches and players will wear Kicking The Stigma pregame warmups shirts, highlighting different positive messages around mental health.
  • For a $35 donation supporting the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, fans may receive their own Kicking The Stigma shirt. Shirts will be available to the public for pre-order beginning today through Sept. 26 at Colts.com/KTS.
  • Several recipients from the first round of the Action Grants will be announced later this week.

The Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma in late 2020 with several national PSAs, produced in conjunction with the band R.E.M. and featuring Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay, Vice Chair/Owner Kalen Jackson and Darius Leonard. 

During Mental Health Awareness Month this past May, the Colts hosted a week-long virtual fundraiser, which raised $4.5 million and featured involvement by Carson Daly, Snoop Dogg, Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Rob Lowe, Mike Epps, Cameron Crowe, Edgerrin James, Jeff Saturday, Reggie Wayne, Carson Wentz, Frank & Linda Reich and others. 

These proceeds helped create the Kicking The Stigma Action Grant program, which supports expanded programming by Mental Health America Indiana, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Indianapolis, Bring Change to Mind and Project Healthy Minds, as well as grants to other Indiana-based nonprofits working in education, support and advocacy of mental health.

Friends and fans can learn more or donate at Colts.com/KTS.

Related Content

news

Despite Second-Half Adjustments, Colts' Defense Wants Much More Heading Into Week 2

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense had their way against the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the first half of Sunday's 2021 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indy defense seemed to turn a corner for most of the second half, but it wouldn't be enough in the Colts' 28-16 loss.
news

By The Numbers: Seahawks 28, Colts 16 (2021 Week 1)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
news

[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 
news

Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Seahawks

Additional inventory for the Week 1 game between Indianapolis and Seattle is now available.
news

Colts Announce Team Captains For 2021 Season

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz will be the Colts' six captains for the 2021 season. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Has Another Good Day Of Practice

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for a practice to kick off preparations for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know from the day's work on 56th Street. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon. 
news

Colts Sign Tyler Davis, Marvell Tell III To Practice Squad; Release Curtis Bolton, Tyler Vaughns From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising