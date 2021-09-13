Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating this Sunday's home game against the L.A. Rams to mental health awareness and Kicking The Stigma, the Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
- Throughout the game, fans will learn more about Kicking The Stigma, other ongoing efforts in the community and what fans can do to help or contribute. They will also hear special video messages from Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
- Proceeds from the day's Colts 50/50 Raffle will go toward the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants.
- Coaches and players will wear Kicking The Stigma pregame warmups shirts, highlighting different positive messages around mental health.
- For a $35 donation supporting the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, fans may receive their own Kicking The Stigma shirt. Shirts will be available to the public for pre-order beginning today through Sept. 26 at Colts.com/KTS.
- Several recipients from the first round of the Action Grants will be announced later this week.
The Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma in late 2020 with several national PSAs, produced in conjunction with the band R.E.M. and featuring Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay, Vice Chair/Owner Kalen Jackson and Darius Leonard.
During Mental Health Awareness Month this past May, the Colts hosted a week-long virtual fundraiser, which raised $4.5 million and featured involvement by Carson Daly, Snoop Dogg, Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Rob Lowe, Mike Epps, Cameron Crowe, Edgerrin James, Jeff Saturday, Reggie Wayne, Carson Wentz, Frank & Linda Reich and others.
These proceeds helped create the Kicking The Stigma Action Grant program, which supports expanded programming by Mental Health America Indiana, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Indianapolis, Bring Change to Mind and Project Healthy Minds, as well as grants to other Indiana-based nonprofits working in education, support and advocacy of mental health.
Friends and fans can learn more or donate at Colts.com/KTS.