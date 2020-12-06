2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 13

HOUSTON — For most of your fantasy football leagues, the playoffs are right around the corner. It's time to start making some savvy moves to push your team(s) over the top.
The Indianapolis Colts (7-4) today travel to take on the Houston Texans (4-7) in a matchup with plenty of potential for savvy moves for those with Colts players in their lineups.
While the Texans are playing much better of late — winners of two straight and three of four overall — their defense continues to allow huge fantasy performances, especially to running backs. And now, with their top cornerback, Bradley Roby, suspended for the rest of the season, Houston's pass defense is sure to suffer, as well.
With the Colts taking on the Texans twice in the next three weeks — today at NRG Stadium and again on Dec. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium — it might be wise to get at least a couple of the guys listed below on your rosters and in your lineups for your playoff pushes.
So what should you expect from the Colts players on your fantasy rosters in Week 13? We've got you covered here.
(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Saturday.)
QB Philip Rivers
» FantasyPros Week 13 Position Rank: QB16
» Texans vs. QBs: 22nd (19.1 FPPG)
Rivers has the potential to absolutely feast in today's game. Now, with starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo out today with a knee injury, and with Le'Raven Clark the likely replacement, Indy needs to avoid a repeat of Week 5, when Castonzo was out and Clark was in and the Cleveland Browns brought a ton of pressure, mostly with Myles Garrett. But if the Colts can mostly keep J.J. Watt at bay (easier said than done), then Rivers could put up some big numbers in this one. He seems like a quality play to me, especially in a two-QB league.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins
» FantasyPros Week 13 Position Rank: Taylor RB20, Hines RB22, Wilkins RB47
» Texans vs. RBs: 31st (25.7 FPPG)
Simply put, the Texans stink against the run and against solid running backs. Houston has allowed two different running backs to get at least seven points in each of their last three games, so that could come into play today against a team like the Colts, whose plan at running back is usually dictated by the flow of the game and whichever player has the hot hand. With Jonathan Taylor, who was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and missed last Sunday's game, now back in the lineup and coming off a terrific second-half performance Week 11 against the Packers, I'd definitely seriously consider adding him to my lineup this week, as well as Hines, who continues to rack up a solid amount of total yards as a runner and as a pass catcher.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton
» FantasyPros Week 13 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR27, Hilton WR41
» Texans vs. WRs: 23rd (25.3 FPPG)
Get T.Y. Hilton in your lineups. Now. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. But this dude not only traditionally torches the Texans, especially at NRG Stadium, but he's coming off his best game of the year last Sunday against the Titans. With Roby now out for the year, Houston will likely try to utilize Vernon Hargreaves III as its top cornerback against Hilton; Hargreaves III has graded out as Pro Football Focus' third-worst cornerback in terms of coverage grade this year. All signs point to No. 13 having a nice day once again at his second home.
TEs Trey Burton, Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle
» FantasyPros Week 13 Position Rank: Burton TE16, Alie-Cox TE27, Doyle TE32
» Texans vs. TEs: 18th (8.1 FPPG)
The Texans generally do a decent job against opposing tight ends, and it's the same story for the Colts this week, as you just never know which tight end is going to get the targets and the opportunities in the red zone. Last week it was Trey Burton who was a frequent Rivers target and who caught another touchdown pass, but because Alie-Cox and Doyle are also involved, it's always tough to predict which guy you'd want in your fantasy lineup from a week-to-week perspective.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FantasyPros Week 13 Position Rank: DST12
» Texans vs. DSTs: 15th (7.0 FPPG)
The Colts' defense is getting some major reinforcements back today, as two starters — defensive end Denico Autry and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — make their returns after missing time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Indy struggled without both Autry and Buckner in the lineup last week, as the Titans ran all over them, but I don't see that happening today. Now, linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) is missing his second straight game, and safety Khari Willis (back and quad) is also out today, but the Colts' DST still isn't a bad play in my mind if you've got 'em.