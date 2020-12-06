2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 13

Simply put, the Texans stink against the run and against solid running backs. Houston has allowed two different running backs to get at least seven points in each of their last three games, so that could come into play today against a team like the Colts, whose plan at running back is usually dictated by the flow of the game and whichever player has the hot hand. With Jonathan Taylor, who was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and missed last Sunday's game, now back in the lineup and coming off a terrific second-half performance Week 11 against the Packers, I'd definitely seriously consider adding him to my lineup this week, as well as Hines, who continues to rack up a solid amount of total yards as a runner and as a pass catcher.