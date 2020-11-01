2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Lions, Week 8

Get. Jonathan. Taylor. In. Your. Lineup. Now. ... Please. The Lions almost can't help themselves giving up huge performances to running backs this season, highlighted by a 168-yard, three-touchdown (two rushing, one receiving) performance from the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones and a combined 147 rushing yards with three touchdowns to the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. While Taylor didn't get many touches Week 6 against the Bengals just due to the fact the Colts had to spend most of the game working their way back from a large deficit, the rookie running back has clearly shown improvement each and every week, and is due to break out any time. That could very well happen today against the Taylor. As for Hines, if you have him in your lineup today, you're hoping for a double-trouble-like performance like Kamara and Murray had against the Lions a few weeks back; Hines hasn't really seen a ton of targets or carries since getting two touchdowns Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but we'll see if Frank Reich's gameplan changes that narrative at all today.