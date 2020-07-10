Friday, Jul 10, 2020 04:45 PM

A Message From Jim Irsay Regarding The 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today wrote a letter to fans with some updates on significant changes to the gameday experience that are being instituted leaguewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2010_lucas-oil-stadium-exterior
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Fans,

This is an unprecedented time for our sport. As we navigate the twists and turns of the COVID-19 pandemic, I want you to know that our top priority is the safety of our fans, players and staff.

As such, our league is instituting some significant changes to the gameday experience that will affect all of us. This will include:

» A modified preseason schedule,

» Reduced stadium capacity that complies with CDC guidelines for social distancing,

» Tarps being placed over the eight rows nearest the field as an increased safety measure for football personnel and fans,

» A food and beverage experience that minimizes person-to-person contact,

» An adjusted game presentation that eliminates non-essential personnel on the playing field, and

» Additional health and safety protocols, including face coverings.

We understand that some of these changes will impact your ability to attend games this season and are in the process of developing our overall plan as it relates to our Season Ticket Members. This will include a fair and equitable way to offer you these limited seating options and a fan-friendly way to defer to next year and reserve your current seats for the 2021 season.

For those with season tickets, your Colts representative will be in touch in the coming weeks with more detail on how these changes will be managed — and, most importantly, how it will affect you for the upcoming season.

I cannot tell you how important you are to the Indianapolis Colts franchise and how much we appreciate your loyalty and support. I ask for your patience and understanding as we move forward together.

God bless you and your loved ones, stay safe — and GO COLTS!

Jim Irsay

