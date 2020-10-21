A Message From Jim Irsay

Dear Colts Family:

As we reach the Bye Week and our first break of the season, I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your friendship and support of the Horseshoe – especially in a truly unbelievable year like this one.

We knew 2020 would look different than any other season in the past 100 years. I am proud of the entire Colts organization for its hard work to make our first three home games possible, while doing what needs to be done to keep everyone safe and healthy.

We certainly haven't made it this far alone. We are grateful to the Lucas Oil Stadium staff for their tireless work to get the building ready, our local health officials and first responders who partner with us each game to keep everyone safe, and the hundreds of employees who help make the gameday experience second to none.

And, of course, a big THANK YOU to Colts fans – to those of you who have attended games and followed the guidelines that allow us to have a season, and to those who may not be with us in person, but are with us in spirit.

But we can't get complacent now. We still have a lot of football left to play, and we'll need everyone's continued help and cooperation to keep this season going and keep everyone safe.

Finally, and most importantly, we hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy and are taking care of each other and those in need. We'll see you after the Bye Week!

Sincerely,

Jim Irsay