Jeff Phillips Of Lewis Cass Jr-Sr High School Named First Coach Of The Week For 2019

Indianapolis – Jeff Phillips of Lewis Cass Jr-Sr High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Indianapolis Colts officials announced today.

Phillips was nominated and selected for the award after leading the Kings to a 28-22 win over Class 2A No. 5 Pioneer, snapping the Panthers 30-game win streak.

This season marks the 20th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and youth football commissioner Mike Prior. What's more, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.