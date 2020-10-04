INDvsCHI Inactives List (2020, Week 4)

CHICAGO — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field:
• DT Eli Ankou
• CB T.J. Carrie
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai
The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) are on the road today, taking on the undefeated Chicago Bears (3-0) in their 2020 Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field. Check back here for live, in-game analysis and highlights from this battle.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton, who missed the first three games of the season with a calf injury, is active and expected to make his Colts debut in today's Week 4 matchup against his former team, the Chicago Bears.
Fresh off their second convincing win in a row, the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday travel to take on the undefeated Chicago Bears (3-0) at Soldier Field. Check out the official game preview.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears. What did Reich have to say about the Bears' two dramatic come-from-behind wins so far, his past with Nick Foles and what he does well, improving on third down and more?
The Indianapolis Colts today face a Chicago Bears defense that has plenty of talented pieces, but has certainly yielded its share of points through its first three games. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 4 fantasy preview.
Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 4th (Week 4).
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about running back Jonathan Taylor's yards-per-carry average and vision through three games, the latest updates on injured reserve/PUP players, Trey Burton's potential return Sunday vs. the Bears, how to improve on third down and much more.
The National Football League announced today that the kickoff time for Sunday's 2020 Week 4 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears has been changed to 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Indianapolis Colts today activated tight end Trey Burton from the Injured Reserve list and placed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Chicago. The Colts' active roster is now at 54 players.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.