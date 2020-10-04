#INDvsCHI Inactives List (2020, Week 4)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Oct 04, 2020 at 02:54 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

(Scott Boehm via AP)

CHICAGO — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field:

• DT Eli Ankou
• CB T.J. Carrie
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai

