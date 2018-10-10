Jack Doyle Throws Birthday Party For Kids From Dayspring Center

At Dave and Buster's in Castleton, Jack Doyle was shooting hoops with some boys. Next to him, Jacoby Brissett was working the giant claw, insisting it was broken because the prizes kept falling through. Across the room, Kenny Moore rode motorcycles with a young boy while Erik Swoope, Mo Alie-Cox, and Phillip Walker played skeeball, raced cars, and tossed footballs.

"The people that they go to school with, the people that they encounter probably don't even know the circumstances that are going on at home," said Moore. "I just treat it like a fun day for them to get away from their problems. It's good to see the smiles on their faces because I know they go through so much."