INDvsTEN Inactives List (2020, Week 10)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following players are inactive for tonight's 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium:
• DE Ben Banogu
• TE Jack Doyle
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith
The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-3 on the year — and jumped atop the standings in the AFC South Division — with their 34-17 road victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Here was the in-game analysis and highlights from this Week 10 matchup.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers tonight passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list in Indy's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.
Facing a short week after a disappointing home loss to a talented Baltimore Ravens team, the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) travel to take on the AFC South Division-leading Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Thursday Night Football. Check out the official game preview.
The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.
The Indianapolis Colts tonight jump back into divisional play with an AFC South showdown on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who have some possible defensive holes to exploit from a fantasy perspective. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 10 fantasy preview.
Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 12th (Week 10).
The Indianapolis Colts announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox, meanwhile, is questionable.
The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Thursday's Week 10 contest against the Tennessee Titans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad, waived defensive end Ron'Dell Carter and signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
With the 2020 season now at its halfway point, it's time to take a quick look into next offseason and the Indianapolis Colts' pending free agents. Let's go position-by-position to see which players are set to hit the open market.
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard tonight was a guest on 1075 The Fan's "Colts Roundtable Live." What were his thoughts on the first half of the season, how well the team's defense has been playing to this point, what improvements can be made in the run game and more?