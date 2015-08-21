Indiana High School Football Season Kicks Off With Horseshoe Classic At Lucas Oil Stadium

Intro: Before the Colts hold their preseason home opener on Saturday night, the Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium will host their annual Horseshoe Classic on Friday.

Aug 21, 2015 at 03:50 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – A crisp Friday morning in Indianapolis was yet another indication that football season is upon us.

Lucas Oil Stadium will open its doors again to the Colts on Saturday night, but the venue will get a head start on the gridiron later this evening.

The Indianapolis Colts will host their annual Horseshoe Classic Friday Night Kickoff, presented by Herff Jones, tonight with two games, featuring four central Indiana teams.

The Horseshoe Classic is a part of the team's ongoing partnership with the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), and their support of high school football.

"Friday night high school football in Indiana is a great community event, and we love helping to kick off each season with the Horseshoe Classic in Lucas Oil Stadium," Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward says.

The 2015 Horseshoe Classic: Friday Night Kickoff is made possible in part by the Indiana Attorney General.WHAT: 2015 Horseshoe Classic: Friday Night Kickoff

Game 1: Decatur Central vs. Franklin Central

Game 2: Roncalli vs. SouthportWHEN: Friday, August 21, 2015

North and South Gates will open at 5:30pm

Game 1 – 6:00 p.m. Kickoff
Game 2 – 8:30 p.m. KickoffWHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S. Capitol Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
*Parking in the South Lot - $10 per vehicle and $40 per fan busCOST: Pre-Sale Tickets through participating schools: $10 Tickets through Lucas Oil Stadium and Ticketmaster: $13

