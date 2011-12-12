HUDDLES FROZEN YOGURT CELEBRATES WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Huddles and the Indianapolis Colts will be hosting a Yogurt Social on December 14 and December 21. Patrons will be able to receive autographs from Colts Cheerleaders as well as Blue, the official mascot of the Indianapolis Colts.

WHERE:

          Huddles Frozen Yogurt

          110 West Main Street

          Carmel, IN 46032

          317.581.9206

WHEN:

           Wednesday, December 14, 2011

           Event time: 6 - 8 PM

           Regular store hours: MON-THURS 11AM - 10 PM

                                         FRI-SAT 10 AM - MIDNIGHT

                                         SUN 10 AM - 10 PM

*WHO: *

Colts cheerleaders available for autographs from 6 - 8 PM

Blue, official mascot of the Indianapolis Colts, will be present 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Guests will be eligible to win Colts vs Titans tickets (5 pairs will be given away), a Peyton Manning signed football and other Colts items. 

Colts Vice President, Casey Irsay Foyt, is the owner of Huddles Frozen Yogurt.  Established in 2010 along the famed Monon Trail, Huddles Frozen Yogurt is proud to be serving up something special for the good people of Indianapolis. By sourcing the finest, creamiest, most delicious frozen yogurt on the planet, they are offering a healthy dessert that can be enjoyed day or night.

Whether you're feeling like a little red velvet raspberry, or a heaping helping of chocolate caramel, you'll find everything you crave under the little blue sign by the long, green trail. Can the toppings go on the bottom? Is there such a thing as too many berries? Why do blueberries and bananas taste so darn good together? We'll let you decide as you spoon through another cup of 100% all-natural, pure-and-dreamy goodness. Huddles also sells Colts apparel.  

For more information please go to www.huddlesfrozenyogurt.com

Advertising