HSFB WEEK 3 TOP GAMES





THE TOP INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES FOR WEEK THREE.

ADAMS CENTRAL (2-0) AT LEO (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Lion Field.

COACHES: Michael Mosser, 20-16 in 4th year at Adams Central. Jared Sauder, 53-19 in 7th year at Leo.

LAST OUTING: Adams Central beat Union County, 26-14, Aug. 24. Leo beat Angola, 49-0, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Adams Central 0-4, Leo 1-3.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Leo, 8-7.

LAST MEETING: Leo, 42-12, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Well, it truly is a David vs. Goliath scenario. They're a ranked 4A team facing a ranked 1A team, so the odds are definitely against us. For that reason, we are not supposed to win and therefore have no pressure to do so. Consequently, we prepare simply to go out and perform at the highest level we can, eliminate our mistakes, and improve as a team. If we do that and still lose we can hold our heads high. We definitely want to slow the game down, eliminate big plays from them, use the clock effectively, and control the ball by getting first downs. Our boys know this is a huge test for us, not so much to see if we can win, but to see how well we can play against a bigger and better team. I don't want out boys to play soft or to be intimidated, but to play hard, not back down, and give everything we have on that field, We want to try to be in a position at the end of the game to win. We will see if we can accomplish that." Adams Central coach Michael Mosser.

"Adams Central is always a very physical football team. They have an aggressive offensive line and their running backs run very hard. In order to win, we will have to pick up our play physically and our lines on both sides of the ball are going to have to have great games. They are very much a ball control style offense, so we are going to have to make sure we take care of the ball offensively and not let them dictate the pace of the game." – Leo coach Jared Sauder.

BEECH GROVE (2-0) AT SPEEDWAY (1-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Johnson Field.

COACHES: Mark Weller, 2-10 in 2nd year at Beech Grove, 15-31 in 5th year overall. Denny Pelley, 182-75 in 23rd year at Speedway, 276-127 in 38th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Beech Grove beat Park Tudor, 28-14, Aug. 24. Speedway lost to Indianapolis Scecina, 27-26, Aug. 25.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Beech Grove 0-4, Speedway 2-2.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Speedway, 13-0.

LAST MEETING: Speedway, 64-20, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "To compete with the Sparkplugs, we have to play mistake free football. Field position and time of possession battles are extremely important for us offensively. We also can't give up the easy score big plays on defense." – Beech Grove coach Mark Weller.

CARMEL (2-0) AT CENTER GROVE (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Center Grove field.

COACHES: Kevin Wright, 25-3 in 3rd year at Carmel, 159-57 in 19th year overall. Eric Moore, 118-47 in 14th year at Center Grove, 166-52 in 18th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Carmel beat Valparaiso, 21-20, Aug. 24. Center Grove beat Whiteland, 47-7, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Carmel 0-4, Center Grove 2-2.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Carmel, 10-6.

LAST MEETING: Carmel, 21-17, semistate, Nov. 18, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "This is one of the most talented Center Grove teams I have seen. They are big and quick up front on both sides of the ball, and have a lot of speed in their offensive backfield. They have an outstanding kicker who has put opposing teams in bad situations to start drives. They are very impressive. For us to win, we must start faster than we have the first two games. We cannot afford to turn the ball over or make mental mistakes, especially early in the game. We must contain their Wing-T offense which has scored almost every possession they have had the ball this season. The bottom line is we must rise to the occasion and play our best to beat a big rival on the road in a hostile environment." – Carmel coach Kevin Wright.

CASTLE (2-0) AT EVANSVILLE REITZ (1-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm CT, Reitz Bowl.

COACHES: Doug Hurt, 48-25 in 7th year at Castle. Tony Lewis, 45-8 in 5th year at Evansville Reitz, 92-29 in 11th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Castle beat New Albany, 26-0, Aug. 24. Evansville Reitz lost to Louisville Central (Ky.), 47-27, Aug. 25.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Castle 2-2, Evansville Reitz 0-0.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Evansville Reitz, 13-8.

LAST MEETING: Castle, 22-13, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "To beat the Panthers, we will have to avoid mistakes. We have played mistake-free offensively and that must continue. Our running game has to continue to improve. On defense, we must be able to contain KeAndre Vaughn and their ground attack. Our special teams have to regain the consistency that we had last year. If we can do these things, we have a chance to win the game."- Castle coach Doug Hurt.

"For us to be successful against Castle this week, we will have to take care of the ball offensively and hopefully force some turnovers defensively." – Evansville Reitz coach Tony Lewis.

CINCINNATI ST. XAVIER (OHIO) (1-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (1-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Lawrence North Field.

COACHES: Steve Specht, 74-18 in 9th year at St. Xavier. Rick Streiff, 169-38 in 18th year at Indianapolis Cathedral, 192-81 in 24th year overall.

LAST OUTING: St. Xavier beat Middleton, 43-39, Aug. 24. Indianapolis Cathedral beat Warren Central, 14-7, Aug. 25.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio) 0-1, Indianapolis Cathedral 3-1.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We will need to play above our heads. St. X is always very good and this year is no different. We must control the ball and at least play even on special teams. Defensively, we will have to defend equally against the run and the pass since X does both equally well." – Cathedral coach Rick Streiff.

EAST NOBLE (2-0) AT HOMESTEAD (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Dave Walters Stadium.

COACHES: Luke Amstutz, 2-0 in 1st year at East Noble, 28-15 in 5th year overall. Chad Zolman, 73-19 in 9th year at Homestead.

LAST OUTING: East Noble beat Northridge, 48-7, Aug. 24. Homestead beat Warsaw, 63-7, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: East Noble 0-4, Homestead 1-3.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Homestead, 11-4.

LAST MEETING: Homestead, 49-3, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We have to control the line of scrimmage to win this week. Homestead is big and physical. We need to not only match that, but exceed it in order to win." East Noble coach Luke Amstutz.

"We need to try and pressure their QB, play fundamentally against the run, and take away the big plays. On offense, we need to be efficient in the passing game and run the option to perfection. It should be a good game." – Homestead coach Chad Zollman.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (1-1) AT BROWNSBURG (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Roard Stadium.

COACHES: Scott May, 51-11 in 6th year at Hamilton Southeastern, 54-30 in 8th year overall. Brett Comer, 39-29 in 7th year at Brownsburg.

LAST OUTING: Hamilton Southeastern beat Fishers, 28-21, Aug. 24. Brownsburg beat Noblesville, 35-7, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Hamilton Southeastern 3-1, Brownsburg 0-4.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Hamilton Southeastern, 9-5.

LAST MEETING: Brownsburg, 38-37, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "To beat the Dogs, we need to slow down Dutra, a very good football player. He does it all for them: returns punt, kicks, and will run and catch the ball for them. He gets a lot of touches for one guy. They have a good defense too. We need to be able to move the chains and get our WR more involved in our offense. Ripp showed up big for us vs. Fishers, so we will need a similar effort this week." – Hamilton Southeastern coach Scott May.

"We will have to continue to play solid defense vs. the HSE rushing attack, while at the same time taking care of the ball and being opportunistic with our passing game and special teams. We will also need to continue to mature our young kids who are playing major minutes." – Brownsburg coach Brett Comer.

INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (2-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Roncalli Field.

COACHES: Vince Lorenzano, 112-21 in 10th year at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 172-90 in 22nd year overall. Bruce Scifres, 202-70 in 23rd year at Indianapolis Roncalli.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard beat Indianapolis Broad Ripple, 62-0, Aug. 25. Indianapolis Roncalli beat Franklin Central, 21-6, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 2-2, Indianapolis Roncalli 2-2.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 9-8.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 35-3, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We need to do the following actions to be successful this Friday. On offense, we must not commit any turnovers. We must rush for over 200 yards. We must limit our penalties. We must move the line of scrimmage. We must play four quarters of football. Defensively, we must limit their quarterback's effectiveness. We must hold them below 125 yards rushing. We must hold them below 75 yards passing. We must force three turnovers. We must be faster on defense than they are on offense. On special teams, we must win the field position battle. We cannot give up any big plays. We must cover effectively. We need to score points anytime we get within their 20-yard line. We must outhit them." – Bishop Chatard coach Vince Lorenzano.

"We are going to have to stay on our blocks and match up with their physicality when we are on offense. Defensively, we must slow down their power running game, and hopefully create a couple turnovers." – Roncalli coach Bruce Scifres.

LEBANON (2-0) AT TRI-WEST (1-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Tri-West Field.

COACHES: Kent Wright, 59-56 in 12th year at Lebanon. Chris Coll, 32-31 in 7th year at Tri-West.

LAST OUTING: Lebanon beat Greenfield-Central, 34-14, Aug. 24. Tri-West beat South Putnam, 14-13, Aug. 25.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Lebanon 1-3, Tri-West 2-2.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Lebanon, 7-6.

LAST MEETING: Tri-West, 37-13, Sep. 2, 2011.

LEWIS CASS (2-0) AT NORTHWESTERN (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Tiger Field.

COACHES: Scott Mannering, 191-96 in 27th year at Lewis Cass. John Hendryx, 43-19 in 6th year at Northwestern, 156-65 in 20th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Lewis Cass beat West Lafayette, 14-6, Aug. 24. Northwestern beat North Miami, 28-7, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Lewis Cass 2-2, Northwestern 1-3.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Lewis Cass, 15-3.

LAST MEETING: Northwestern, 15-0, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "For us to win Friday against Cass, we have to play a mistake free ball game. We can't have costly penalties and turnovers that stall our drives our extend theirs. The one thing we always tell our kids every year when we play Cass is that if you want to beat them, you have to beat them, because they won't beat themselves with mistakes." – Northwestern coach John Hendryx.

NEW PALESTINE (1-1) AT PENDLETON HEIGHTS (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7:30 pm ET, Arabian Field.

COACHES: Charlie Hill, 1-1 in 1st year at New Palestine. John Broughton, 207-163 in 37th year at Pendleton Heights.

LAST OUTING: New Palestine beat Richmond, 28-6, Aug. 24. Pendleton Heights beat Anderson, 44-21, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: New Palestine 1-3, Pendleton Heights 0-4.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: New Palestine, 10-7.

LAST MEETING: Pendleton Heights, 24-13, sectional, Nov. 4, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "This will be a big test for both teams. We have both lost several important players from last year's sectional championship game. It is an early HHC test to see who gets a leg up in the conference race. We will have to play mistake free and not beat ourselves to win. Both schools have great football traditions. New Pal has won the HHC the last two seasons and we have not won it since 2002. It should be a great game." Pendleton Heights coach John Broughton

SOUTH BEND CLAY (2-0) AT SOUTH BEND ADAMS (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, School Field. (WAOR 95.7 FM)

COACHES: Joe Szajko, 17-17 in 4th year at South Bend Clay. Craig Redman, 4-8 in 2nd year at South Bend Adams.

LAST OUTING: South Bend Clay beat LaPorte, 42-21, Aug. 24. South Bend Adams beat Mishawaka Marian, 30-20, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: South Bend Clay 0-4, South Bend Adams 1-3.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: South Bend Clay, 15-1.

LAST MEETING: South Bend Clay, 46-20, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We are very aware of Adams and the improvements they have made on both sides of the ball. We just have to continue playing tough and aggressive on the defensive side and make the most of our opportunities offensively." – S.B. Clay coach Joe Szajko.

"Clay is big and impressive. They not only have good size, they have great speed and athleticism as well. Looking at them, they don't have many faults. We have to come ready and play with the confidence we have gained over the first two weeks. We have to continue playing together and take things one play at a time." – S.B. Adams coach Craig Redman.

SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH (1-1) AT MISHAWAKA (1-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Steele Stadium.

COACHES: Ben Downey, 23-9 in 3rd year at South Bend St. Joseph. Bart Curtis, 38-13 in 5th year at Mishawaka, 149-80 in 22nd year overall.

LAST OUTING: South Bend St. Joseph beat Wawasee, 35-7, Aug. 24. Mishawaka lost to Penn, 21-7, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: South Bend St. Joseph 3-1, Mishawaka 3-1.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: South Bend St. Joseph, 4-3.

LAST MEETING: South Bend St. Joseph, 35-12, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Our defense must be aggressive, yet disciplined. Our offense must be a balanced attack that moves the chains and finishes. It will also be important for us to win the special teams battle." S.B. St. Joseph coach Ben Downey.

"We have to do the opposite of what we did last Friday. We have to tackle better. We can't put the football on the ground. We have to stay out of second and long or third and longer situations. We also can't get the football thrown over our heads. – Mishawaka coach Bart Curtis.

SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON (1-1) AT ELKHART CENTRAL (2-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Rice Field.

COACHES: Jay Johnson, 1-1 in 1st year at South Bend Washington. Levon Johnson, 7-15 in 3rd year at Elkhart Central.

LAST OUTING: South Bend Washington beat Michigan City, 33-7, Aug. 24. Elkhart Central beat Goshen, 27-10, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: South Bend Washington 3-1, Elkhart Central 0-4.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Elkhart Central, 8-3.

LAST MEETING: South Bend Washington, 63-10, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "It's going to be crucial for us to execute in all phases of the game." – S.B. Washington coach Jay Johnson.

"Washington is an athletic, well-coached team. For us to be successful against them, we are going to have to match their athleticism with great execution and discipline. Offensively, we are going to have to work hard up front. On film, this could be one of the best defensive fronts we see all year. They are big and appear to be strong. Miscues by anyone in our blocking schemes will be detrimental as Washington will exploit mistakes. Defensively, we have to find a way to contain Morgan. He does an excellent job of staying alive when he has pressure and throws a great deep ball even on the run. Each one of our players has to take care of their own responsibilities and not try to make up for someone else's mistakes. If we start doing that, a 10-yard gain all of a sudden becomes a touchdown. Coming out flat like we did last week cannot happen or this game will be over early. I look for our players to play hungry and with great intensity as this is the kickoff to the conference portion of our schedule." – Elkhart Central coach Levon Johnson.

SOUTH PUTNAM (1-1) AT ROCKVILLE (1-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Rockville Field.

COACHES: Troy Burgess, 33-32 in 7th year at South Putnam, 78-70 in 15th year overall. Herb King, 82-38 in 11th year at Rockville, 140-94 in 22nd year overall.

LAST OUTING: South Putnam lost to Tri-West, 14-13, Aug. 25. Rockville beat Covington, 27-7, Aug. 24.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: South Putnam 2-2, Rockville 1-3.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: South Putnam, 11-3.

LAST MEETING: South Putnam, 52-24, Sep. 2, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "It is always tough to go to Rockville and win a ball game. We will have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to win this game. We also need to continue improving in our defensive secondary. You can bet Coach King will have a great game plan for us." – South Putnam coach Troy Burgess.