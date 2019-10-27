How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts 

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 25th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Broncos holding a 14-10 advantage. The last matchup between the teams took place on Dec. 14, 2017, when Denver won 25-13.