How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts 

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The contest will mark the 25th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Broncos holding a 14-10 advantage. The last matchup between the teams took place on Dec. 14, 2017, when Denver won 25-13.
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
- Color Analyst: Dan Fouts
- Sideline: Evan Washburn
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
- Colts official app for iOS devices
- Colts.com mobile website for iOS Devices (Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Jim Sorgi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Indianapolis on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
- Available to stream live nation-wide with a TuneIn Premium subscription. Click here to learn more.
PRE-GAME COVERAGE
Watch pre-game warmups live on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium at 12:20 p.m. ET on the following:
- Colts Facebook
- Colts mobile app
- Colts.com