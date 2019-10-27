How To Watch

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts 

How to watch, listen and live stream Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts on October 27th, 2019 (Week 8).

Oct 27, 2019 at 08:00 AM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Game Center | Buy Tickets | NFL Game Pass

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 25th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Broncos holding a 14-10 advantage. The last matchup between the teams took place on Dec. 14, 2017, when Denver won 25-13.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
  • Color Analyst: Dan Fouts
  • Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Jim Sorgi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Indianapolis on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
  • Available to stream live nation-wide with a TuneIn Premium subscription. Click here to learn more.

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

Watch pre-game warmups live on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium at 12:20 p.m. ET on the following:

