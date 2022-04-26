2022 NFL Draft: How To Watch (and WIN!)

The Colts are holding a series of events and giveaways for this week's 2022 NFL Draft, which will be presented across NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes April 29-30 in Las Vegas.

Apr 26, 2022 at 02:20 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

how-to-watch-2022-draft

NFL Draft Schedule

  • DAY ONE: Thursday, April 28 (8 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1
  • DAY TWO: Friday, April 29 (7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3
  • DAY THREE: Saturday, April 30 (Noon ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7

Ways To Watch And Listen

📺 Television: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

🖥️ Connected TV: NFL, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

📱 Phone and Tablet: NFL, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

📻 Radio: SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio

Visit NFL.com for complete event information

Find Complete Colts Coverage On:

🔵 Colts.com: Pick announcements and analysis, behind-the-scenes photos, live press conferences and more.

🔵 Colts Mobile App: Remember to turn on your notifications! Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

🔵 Follow @Colts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

🔵 Colts Audio Network: Daily recaps throughout the 2022 NFL Draft. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Amazon

🔵 Sign up for Colts Breaking News emails

🔵 Join your fellow Colts fans for draft talk on the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum

This year's festivities will include activities in:

  • Indianapolis, including the official Day Two Draft Party, presented by Bud Light; Colts Twitter/Instagram giveaways; and more.
  • Las Vegas, where the Colts will be represented at NFL events by the 2022 Colts Inner Circle, which will include Colts "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members, booster club members, Colts Cheer members and team mascot "Blue;" and
  • Virtual, where fans can find comprehensive draft coverage on Colts social and digital platforms, as well as play games in the Colts Arcade or on Colts.com.

---

Colts Giveaways

Every day during Draft Week, various Colts prizes will be posted on Twitter and Instagram via @ColtsEvents. Fans who retweet the post will be automatically registered for a chance to win that day's prize. Winners will be announced each day:

  • Tues., April 26: Robert Mathis bobblehead and T-shirt
  • Wed., April 27: From Gold Teeth to Gold Jacket, the autobiography of Hall of Fame Colts running back Edgerrin James.
  • Thurs., April 28: Peyton Manning & Edgerrin James Hall of Fame bobbleheads
  • Fri., April 29: Quenton Nelson #56 autographed football
  • Sat., April 30: Kenny Moore II #23 autographed football

---

"With The Next Pick" presented by Ruoff Mortgage

With the Next Pick, presented by Ruoff Mortgage, is an Emmy®-award winning web series from Colts Productions that gives fans an inside look at the Colts player personnel team and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Episode #3 – which chronicles final draft prep meetings with General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Frank Reich and the Colts player personnel staff – will air ­­­­­at 7 p.m. on Colts.com, as well as on the Colts Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites. Episodes #1 and #2 also are available on Colts.com/NextPick.

---

Day Two Draft Party, presented by Bud Light

The Colts will host fans at a free 2022 Day Two Draft Party, presented by Bud Light. Currently, the Colts will make their first draft pick in the second round.

The party will feature live draft coverage with "Voice of the Colts" Matt Taylor and former coach Rick Venturi on The Fan (107.5 FM), WIBC (93.1 FM) and the Colts Mobile App. The party also will feature Colts giveaways, drink specials and more.

WHEN:

  • 7 p.m. – End of Third Round: Live draft coverage
  • 7–9 p.m.: Appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders
  • 7:30–8:30 p.m.: Autographs and photos with former Colts lineman Joe Reitz

WHERE: Kilroy's Broad Ripple, 831 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis

COST: FREE, and open to fans 21 and over.

---

Colts Arcade & Virtual Games

Fans can play interactive, Colts-themed digital games on Colts.com or the virtual Colts Arcade, via the official Colts Mobile App. Fans may download the app for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play. Games include:

  • Draft Bingo. Get your bingo card ready! From April 28–30 fans can follow the 2022 NFL Draft on their own bingo card. A bingo will get you 15% off at Shop.Colts.com!
  • Draft Trivia. How well do you know Colts draft history? See if you can correctly answer all the Colts Draft Trivia questions in the Colts Arcade.
  • Draft Top Prospects Quizzes. Test your knowledge on top consensus prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Complete available position player quizzes for a chance to win autographed Colts memorabilia!
  • 2022 Schedule Predictor. Think you can predict the 2022 Colts Schedule? Build your Schedule Predictor and guess when the Colts will take on each opponent this season for a chance to win two tickets to the Colts home opener!

Players must be 18 years or older to compete to win prizes.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Pre-Draft Press Conference Friday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye Is A Rhode Island Rarity

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 NFL Draft class.

news

Colts Announce Jersey Numbers For 2021 NFL Draft Class

See what numbers the seven players drafted by the Colts last week will wear in the upcoming season, as well as some returning players' new numbers.

news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.

news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday.

news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan.

news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East.

news

Experts Grade Colts' 2021 NFL Draft Class

How did the Colts do in the 2021 NFL Draft? Various national experts weighed in after the conclusion of the draft over the weekend.

news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis.

news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?

news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising