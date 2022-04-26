2022 NFL Draft: How To Watch (and WIN!)

NFL Draft Schedule
- DAY ONE: Thursday, April 28 (8 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1
- DAY TWO: Friday, April 29 (7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3
- DAY THREE: Saturday, April 30 (Noon ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7
Ways To Watch And Listen
📺 Television: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
🖥️ Connected TV: NFL, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
📱 Phone and Tablet: NFL, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
📻 Radio: SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio
Find Complete Colts Coverage On:
🔵 Colts.com: Pick announcements and analysis, behind-the-scenes photos, live press conferences and more.
🔵 Colts Mobile App: Remember to turn on your notifications! Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
🔵 Colts Audio Network: Daily recaps throughout the 2022 NFL Draft. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Amazon
🔵 Sign up for Colts Breaking News emails
🔵 Join your fellow Colts fans for draft talk on the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum
This year's festivities will include activities in:
- Indianapolis, including the official Day Two Draft Party, presented by Bud Light; Colts Twitter/Instagram giveaways; and more.
- Las Vegas, where the Colts will be represented at NFL events by the 2022 Colts Inner Circle, which will include Colts "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members, booster club members, Colts Cheer members and team mascot "Blue;" and
- Virtual, where fans can find comprehensive draft coverage on Colts social and digital platforms, as well as play games in the Colts Arcade or on Colts.com.
---
Colts Giveaways
Every day during Draft Week, various Colts prizes will be posted on Twitter and Instagram via @ColtsEvents. Fans who retweet the post will be automatically registered for a chance to win that day's prize. Winners will be announced each day:
- Tues., April 26: Robert Mathis bobblehead and T-shirt
- Wed., April 27: From Gold Teeth to Gold Jacket, the autobiography of Hall of Fame Colts running back Edgerrin James.
- Thurs., April 28: Peyton Manning & Edgerrin James Hall of Fame bobbleheads
- Fri., April 29: Quenton Nelson #56 autographed football
- Sat., April 30: Kenny Moore II #23 autographed football
---
"With The Next Pick" presented by Ruoff Mortgage
With the Next Pick, presented by Ruoff Mortgage, is an Emmy®-award winning web series from Colts Productions that gives fans an inside look at the Colts player personnel team and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.
Episode #3 – which chronicles final draft prep meetings with General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Frank Reich and the Colts player personnel staff – will air at 7 p.m. on Colts.com, as well as on the Colts Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites. Episodes #1 and #2 also are available on Colts.com/NextPick.
---
Day Two Draft Party, presented by Bud Light
The Colts will host fans at a free 2022 Day Two Draft Party, presented by Bud Light. Currently, the Colts will make their first draft pick in the second round.
The party will feature live draft coverage with "Voice of the Colts" Matt Taylor and former coach Rick Venturi on The Fan (107.5 FM), WIBC (93.1 FM) and the Colts Mobile App. The party also will feature Colts giveaways, drink specials and more.
WHEN:
- 7 p.m. – End of Third Round: Live draft coverage
- 7–9 p.m.: Appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:30–8:30 p.m.: Autographs and photos with former Colts lineman Joe Reitz
WHERE: Kilroy's Broad Ripple, 831 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis
COST: FREE, and open to fans 21 and over.
---
Colts Arcade & Virtual Games
Fans can play interactive, Colts-themed digital games on Colts.com or the virtual Colts Arcade, via the official Colts Mobile App. Fans may download the app for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play. Games include:
- Draft Bingo. Get your bingo card ready! From April 28–30 fans can follow the 2022 NFL Draft on their own bingo card. A bingo will get you 15% off at Shop.Colts.com!
- Draft Trivia. How well do you know Colts draft history? See if you can correctly answer all the Colts Draft Trivia questions in the Colts Arcade.
- Draft Top Prospects Quizzes. Test your knowledge on top consensus prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Complete available position player quizzes for a chance to win autographed Colts memorabilia!
- 2022 Schedule Predictor. Think you can predict the 2022 Colts Schedule? Build your Schedule Predictor and guess when the Colts will take on each opponent this season for a chance to win two tickets to the Colts home opener!
Players must be 18 years or older to compete to win prizes.