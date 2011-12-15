HELP SACK HOLIDAY HUNGER

Eat at the Colts Grille on Tuesday, December 20 and 100 percent of your food bill will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank.*

Dec 15, 2011 at 01:26 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

HELP SACK HOLIDAY HUNGER
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Eat at the Colts Grille on Tuesday, December 20 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and 100 percent of your food bill will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank to provide meals for low-income Indianapolis school students over the holidays

  • Join Blue and the Colts Cheerleaders for prizes and give-aways throughout the day.
  • Brought to you by the Indianapolis Colts Grille - now open for lunch and dinner downtown

Indianapolis Colts Grille | 317-631-2007 | Downtown under the Artsgarden at 110 W. Washington St.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer. 
news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
news

kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation. 
news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg
news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.
news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week
news

George Taliaferro's Immeasurable Impact On NFL, Hoosier State

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look back at the impact of former Baltimore Colts Pro Bowler and Indiana University legend George Taliaferro, the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team.
news

Black History Month: Nyheim Hines' Family Connection To Martin Luther King Jr., Greensboro Sit-In

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look at running back Nyheim Hines' family connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the impactful Greensboro Sit-In of 1960.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising