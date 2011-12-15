HELP SACK HOLIDAY HUNGER
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
Eat at the Colts Grille on Tuesday, December 20 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and 100 percent of your food bill will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank to provide meals for low-income Indianapolis school students over the holidays
- Join Blue and the Colts Cheerleaders for prizes and give-aways throughout the day.
Indianapolis Colts Grille | 317-631-2007 | Downtown under the Artsgarden at 110 W. Washington St.