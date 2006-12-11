Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “Obviously not one of our better days yesterday and that makes the next day a little bit tough.  But what we have to do from here is look at things, examine breakdowns and improve.

Dec 10, 2006 at 07:00 PM

"Obviously not one of our better days yesterday and that makes the next day a little bit tough.  But what we have to do from here is look at things, examine breakdowns and improve.  That's going to be our task.  Fortunately, we still have time to do that.  The game yesterday wasn't the last game of the year.  Then, it would have been really disappointing.  But it was tough, to go in there in a big game, in an environment that we knew was going to be very hostile and that they were going to be ready to go.  They came out and really outplayed us, even from the start.  With a lot of things going wrong for us and a lot of things that we didn't do well, we still had the lead and had a chance to make it a game, but weren't able to do that.  So that was disappointing, but I think the thing we have to do is look forward and see how we pull out of this.  There are some teams that have had similar type things and they have pulled out of it, and we've done that in the past as well.  So that's our task right now and that's what we're going to look forward to doing.  But I have to give Jacksonville a lot of credit.  They had a good, solid plan for us.  Their two runners ran hard and ran well.  We didn't tackle them as well as we would like, but I think they had a lot to do with that.  They outplayed us.  They've won one, we've won one and hopefully we can get ourselves going and see them again."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on teams in a similar situation to the Colts that have had troubles and bounced back)

"I'll give you the team that we're getting ready to play—Cincinnati.  They had a stretch maybe five weeks ago now where they had two games, and in two games they gave up 1,000 yards and didn't play that well.  Now, they've shut out a couple of teams in a row and they haven't given up more than 13 points, I don't think, in the last four weeks coming off two games when they didn't play that well.  It wasn't a lot of personnel changes.  They are playing hard and playing very well right now.  So, that's one to look at.  And Jacksonville, the team we just played, they lost to Houston, then I think won a game, and then maybe lost to Buffalo, and they're playing as well as anybody right now.  So, it happens.  You go through those times.  You wish you didn't, and ours is happening at the wrong time, but we still have three games left in December to get it going.  We have a very hot team that we're playing and we have to play a lot better than we played yesterday."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on every team having weak points)

"Sure they do.  You try to minimize your little problem areas and maximize your strengths.  That's what we're going to have to try to do.  I haven't really seen San Diego on tape.  They look like maybe the one team that's playing really well and not showing a lot of weaknesses.  But again, we know from experience from last year that we were rolling along pretty good at this point at 13-0 and it didn't turn out for us the way we wanted.  We have to take a page from a lot of other people and that's how you do it in the NFL.

