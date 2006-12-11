Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

"Obviously not one of our better days yesterday and that makes the next day a little bit tough. But what we have to do from here is look at things, examine breakdowns and improve. That's going to be our task. Fortunately, we still have time to do that. The game yesterday wasn't the last game of the year. Then, it would have been really disappointing. But it was tough, to go in there in a big game, in an environment that we knew was going to be very hostile and that they were going to be ready to go. They came out and really outplayed us, even from the start. With a lot of things going wrong for us and a lot of things that we didn't do well, we still had the lead and had a chance to make it a game, but weren't able to do that. So that was disappointing, but I think the thing we have to do is look forward and see how we pull out of this. There are some teams that have had similar type things and they have pulled out of it, and we've done that in the past as well. So that's our task right now and that's what we're going to look forward to doing. But I have to give Jacksonville a lot of credit. They had a good, solid plan for us. Their two runners ran hard and ran well. We didn't tackle them as well as we would like, but I think they had a lot to do with that. They outplayed us. They've won one, we've won one and hopefully we can get ourselves going and see them again."