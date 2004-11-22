Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(general comments following Sunday’s 41-10 win at Chicago) 11/22/04 “Looking at the tape, it was a real satisfying win in a lot of ways. Chicagowas playing well, they were on a roll, and we went in there and stopped that momentum early.

Nov 21, 2004 at 07:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(general comments following Sunday's 41-10 win at Chicago) 11/22/04

"Looking at the tape, it was a real satisfying win in a lot of ways. Chicagowas playing well, they were on a roll, and we went in there and stopped that momentum early. I thought it was a total team effort. Our offense really got going. I thought we really rallied around our two young offensive guards and got our running game going. And that slowed their pass rush down and then allowed us to do some things that way. Defensively, we got some third-down stops early in the game. Once we got ahead, it became a little easier, obviously, and I thought Hunter Smith punted the ball well and Jason Baker kicked off well, which was something we were really concerned about, keeping their returners under wraps. We wanted to force fair catches and we were able to get that done, and our kickoff team had a lot of guys down there making tackles. So, all in all, it was a good win for us. It allows us to really focus in now on Thursday and try to get this last win of this four-game stretch."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if he entered the four-game stretch thinking 4-0 or 3-1) 11/22/04

"No, you really don't think of it that way. You know it's going to be tough and you just take them one week (at a time), try to get one win, and then try to get the next one. And that's what we said going into Chicago. You really couldn't worry about, 'Oh, we have another game on Thanksgiving.' You have to get a win in Chicago, and that's all you're concerned about. Now that we've got the three, obviously our focus is on just really recovering, doing the best we can and trying to get this last win in Detroit. And then we'll get some time off."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on what he attributes the reserve offensive linemen playing so well to) 11/22/04

"I think our personnel department, number one. They bring people in to our team that are likely to succeed. They know the characteristics of the guys that play well in this system, and we have smart guys. For the most part, we have athletics guys and guys that are willing to work. I think our veteran group gets those guys ready—as well as (OL Coach Howard Mudd)—but they kind of expect to do well when they go in. Nobody makes a big deal of it. They obviously give those guys help and communicate with them, but it's not like anything is done any differently. And I think that helps those guys just feel like part of the group."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on how much it helps having DEs Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis) 11/22/04

"That really helps. (Chicago) started the game off taking their fullback going to Dwight's side, chipping, giving the left tackle some help. Robert was able to get some pressure. Montae Reagor, we felt like, inside we needed someone to step up because we were going to get some one-on-ones inside, and Montae had two sacks and quite a bit of pressure. So, it just helps when you don't have only one guy that they have to worry about."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on RB-Edgerrin James) 11/22/04

"Well, Edgerrin has run well all year. Yesterday was obviously the most productive day he's had, but he had the opportunities. Because Brian Urlacher wasn't there and they were playing a lot of two-deep zone, he got in the secondary a little bit more and made some people miss. But he's run well all year, and when he's running like that, it really just magnifies what our receiving corps can do."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if the offense is still improving) 11/22/04

"I think we're getting better. And to be honest, we weren't all that sharp yesterday. We had some third-down misses that we usually convert. We weren't as sharp in the red zone. We threw a couple of interception balls that we don't normally throw. One got intercepted, one got dropped. We had the penalties. So, we think we can still play better than that, but the thing we are doing is we're utilizing everyone and getting contributions from a lot of people."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on the importance of RB-Edgerrin James) 11/22/04

"He sets the tone for us. He's on course to rush for somewhere between 1500-1600 yards. You know, that's a great year by anyone's standards. Because of the fact that we've had all the touchdown passes and had different receivers going, he can sometimes be overlooked, but our offense and our guys know what he means to us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on how tough it is to get everything in this week) 11/22/04

"It's probably a little tougher on defense. I've played in two of these (Thanksgiving) games, and generally, on offense, you can do a lot of things you did the past week. Especially with us, we have a veteran offense, and being able to do things just in a walk-through setting and run plays in a game that you haven't really practiced, but just walk through them, we'll be able to get that done. Defensively, you have to tighten your package down a little bit because you don't have as much practice time. So, it becomes executing, fundamentals and tackling well. Hopefully, our young guys will do that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on Detroit's offense) 11/22/04

"Detroithas some skill-position guys that are really good players, and they're trying to find their feet in their system, kind of like our young defensive players are. Roy Williams is as talented as anybody in the league and makes some highlight-film type of plays. Kevin Jones is just getting started, but we've seen him make some great runs. (QB-Joey) Harrington has been a little bit up and down, but obviously a high pick and a real talented guy. Stephen Alexander we know from his days at Washingtonand a very good receiving tight end. They have people sprinkled in, but it's a matter of playing together and functioning as a group. And they're capable of big plays, and I think that's the big thing that we have to be concerned about, guys who can make the big plays."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on the special teams play of Eddie Drummond) 11/22/04

"He's a big, big factor, and he's kept them in the games the last couple of weeks. A guy that you're very, very concerned with, and we're going to have to do the same thing (as we did in Chicago). We're going to have to kick well, hang the balls high, try to pin him near the sidelines…keep a lot of pressure on him, because he creates field position and creates scores. He's as dangerous as the two guys we faced last week."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on leading the league in give-aways/take-aways margin) 11/22/04

"It's something that we preach and something that we harp on. I think our offense has done a great job all year protecting the football, knowing how important that is and really buying into the fact that if we don't turn it over, we're going to put a lot of points on the board because we're tough to stop. Defensively, the last couple of weeks, we're creating some turnovers finally with our speed, getting ourselves ahead early in the game. If we continue at that pace and continue to build that turnover margin in our fa

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Unveil Season-Long Collaboration With Marvel

Marvel activities & elements to be featured throughout season, during AFC South home games

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising