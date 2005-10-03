Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments)

"Pretty positive note being 4-0, obviously happy about that. I thought we played our best game of the year overall, which is what you want. You want to get that improvement. I thought our guys had a very professional attitude last week knowing that we were going to Tennessee, and historically it had been a tough place for us to play. Getting a win was huge for us. I thought our preparation was what set the week up, and we carried that into the game. We played very well, very efficiently. Offensively, we made the third down conversions when we needed them and protected the passer well. They had a lot of pressure on St. Louisthe week before, and we kept that to a minimum. Defensively, we were a little bit better, getting sharper. The last drive was a little bit rag-tag, but other than that the first part of the game was pretty good. Special teams wise we did what we needed to do. They are a very good unit. There wasn't a lot to complain about, and hopefully we can build off this. Now we have two NFC West teams [San Franciscoand St. Louis] that we haven't played very much, don't know quite as much about, so it will be up to the coaches to do some studying and get caught up on these guys and get that to the team."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on playing an unfamiliar team and it being tough for that team to plan for the Colts)

"It works both ways. Obviously you don't know the team and sometimes that's good because you just have to start from scratch and look at what you think you can do. A lot of times your players just have to rely on your fundamentals and your reads, and you don't go in with preconceived ideas. It can work both ways, and I think it's refreshing to do that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the Colts receivers having to be unselfish and not knowing how many catches they might get in a game)

"That's the thing that you really don't know. About the 2nd series yesterday, we decided to go with our two tight end personnel, stabilize some of the things they were doing defensively a little bit more. Brandon Stokley didn't play very much. Reggie (Wayne) catches the first deep ball of the game for a touchdown and then doesn't get a lot really coming back to him. We had a good match-up over there with Marvin (Harrison) and had some things that we could throw. So all of our guys know that, it just depends on how the game unfolds. So that's why you have to run hard and go hard every play. You don't know when the balls are going to come. Every week it's a little bit different."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on allowing the least points in the NFL)

"It's good. That's where you want to be. I don't think there is too much to be made of any stat yet. Maybe you get to Week 12, Week 13 and you have an idea of where you are going to be. But obviously it's a lot better than last year at this point. Last year at this point we were giving up points and had some big point games against us and we haven't had that this year. So that's positive, but as far as where we are in the league, in five or six more weeks I think we'll have a better idea."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on DE-Dwight Freeney)

"Dwight has become a more complete player. I think his counter moves, his second and third moves on his rushes, understanding blocking schemes and running games with the other guys better. He's gotten better every year. He had a big impact on the game (against Tennessee) yesterday, even without a stat. The way they played was so much different. They're a team that wants to spread you out and get into a lot of different looks, and they stayed in a lot of two tight ends a lot on second and long and third down and kept guys in to chip. That's one of the reasons why their wide receivers weren't able to catch many balls. A guy like that, I've said it before, is a lot like Randy Moss where he has an impact on the plays that you're going to get and the blocking schemes whether he touches the ball or not. Just being out there, that's a big advantage for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on DE-Robert Mathis)

"Robert does his job very well, and we get in those types of games where we get ahead and people have to throw. Robert's had some great games for us. Robert's had some three-sack games and three caused fumble games in 20 plays sometimes. We to tend to overlook him and he's also one of our better special teams players, so to get 25 plays and some good pressure and then get all of those special teams plays, that's unique from a defensive lineman."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on some of the defensive players not happy with their play at Tennessee)

"We're starting to get higher expectations, just like our offense has high expectations. We had a couple of third-down situations, couple of things we didn't do quite right. We missed a couple of signals which didn't put us in the proper defense. We were a little bit sloppy on that last drive. I think three fourth downs they converted during the game, so we can do a little bit better and it's good to see our guys feel that way."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what he will tell his team to prepare them for San Francisco)

"I'll talk in terms of us improving. That's what we talked about last week and I think we still need to do that. The most dangerous thing that could happen is for you to think you are not going to have to play well to win game. We talked about that going to Tennesseethat I think Baltimorefell into that trap and thought it was going to be easy to go into Tennesseeand they got beaten up pretty good. These guys play better at home than they have on the road. They have some weaponry offensively where they can move the ball. We saw the game last night and they didn't move it well against Arizona, but we have to go out there and think in terms of being better and I think that's what good teams do."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on it being tougher to prepare his team for a team with a losing record)

"Sure it is. It's human nature to look at the record and say this is a 1-3 team and we're 4-0, so therefore this is going to be easy. We've got a big Monday Night game coming up the next week, and that's what teams that aren't championship caliber teams can let happen to them. If we are the type of team I think we are, we won't let that happen."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what type of team the Colts are)

"I think we have a pretty good team. We're still young; we still do things defensively that need some explanation at times. We play very hard, we practice well, we stay focused and those are all good signs. We have a lot of talented guys, so if you can keep that focus, we should be pretty good. I think we are developing into a good team."

