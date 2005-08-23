Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on DTs-Jason Stewart and Darrell Reid) Training Camp

"They're playing well. They're active guys. I think the inside positions are very suited for them. They play with good leverage. Both of those guys, Darrell and Jason, have done a very, very good job. For Darrell, it's been a little bit surprising, because he was a (defensive) end in college and really hadn't had much experience in there. But he's taken to it and it looks like a natural position for him."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on how much of the 'bad' on special teams has been being too aggressive) Training Camp

"Bad has really been inconsistency. We haven't kicked the ball as consistently well as we can. We've missed some kicks that we should make in the field goal game. We've punted very well a lot, and not up to our standards two or three times. Our coverage is good most of the time, but as we've seen in the past, it just takes one or two during the course of the year to change your whole fortune. So, we just have to get it consistent. I'm still not quite satisfied for the talent that we have, the speed that we have on our coverage units, that we're covering quite as well as we should."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if staying injury-free or finding a rhythm is more important this week) Training Camp