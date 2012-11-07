HALFWAY HOME: AFC MID-SEASON PROJECTIONS

]()

HALFWAY HOME: AFC MIDSEASON PROJECTIONS

BALTIMORE: QB JOE FLACCO looks to become the first quarterback to start a postseason game in each of his first five seasons in the Super Bowl era. Flacco, who has 1,990 passing yards, is within reach to join VINNY TESTAVERDE (4,177 in 1996) as the only players in Ravens history to pass for 4,000 yards…RB RAY RICE has 873 scrimmage yards (622 rushing; 251 receiving) and aims to join Pro Football Hall of Famer MARSHALL FAULK (four) as the only players to register at least 1,000 rushing yards and 700 receiving yards in three different seasons…WR TORREY SMITH is on pace (10) to become the second Raven to reach double-digit touchdown receptions (MICHAEL JACKSON, 14 in 1996).

BUFFALO: QB RYAN FITZPATRICK is on track (1,674; 3,348) to pass for 3,000 yards for the third consecutive season in Buffalo. Fitzpatrick can join Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM KELLY (five) as the only players to pass for 3,000 yards in three straight seasons in Bills history…RB C.J. SPILLER, who averages an NFL-best 7.2 yards per carry, can challenge Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (6.4 in 1963) for the highest yards-per-carry average in a single season in NFL history (minimum 200 attempts)…WR STEVIE JOHNSON, who has a team-high 416 yards this season, can become the first Bills wide receiver to post three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons…Bills newcomer DE MARIO WILLIAMS (4.5 sacks) aims to record at least 10 sacks for third time in his career (14 in 2007; 12 in 2008).

CINCINNATI: A second-round pick in 2011, QB ANDY DALTON has passed for 2,130 yards this season and is on target (4,260) to surpass CARSON PALMER (4,131 in 2007) for the most passing yards in a single season in Bengals history...Through Week 9, second-year WR A.J. GREEN ranks fourth in the AFC with 735 receiving yards and is on track (1,470) for the most receiving yards in a season in club annals (CHAD JOHNSON, 1,440). Green (51) needs 15 catches to surpass his rookie total (65) from a year ago…On defense, DT GENO ATKINS is on pace (seven; 14) for the most sacks by a Bengal (EDDIE EDWARDS, 13 in 1983).

CLEVELAND: The Browns have committed to building through the NFL Draft, and that begins with 2012 first-round picks TRENT RICHARDSON (No. 3 overall) and BRANDON WEEDEN (No. 22 overall). Richardson leads AFC rookies with 575 rushing yards and is on pace (1,022) to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (942 in 1957) for the most rushing yards by a Browns rookie. Weeden, who has 2,088 passing yards with nine touchdowns through nine games, needs 360 passing yards and seven TDs to set the Browns' all-time rookie records for passing yards and touchdowns (TIM COUCH, 2,447 passing yards; 15 TD passes)…Veteran LB D'QWELL JACKSON leads the team with 70 tackles and is on target to reach 100 tackles in consecutive seasons (158 tackles in 2011).

DENVER: Four-time MVP QB PEYTON MANNING has 2,404 passing yards and is on pace (4,808) for the most single-season passing yards in Broncos history (JAY CUTLER, 4,526). Manning's 11 4,000-yard passing seasons are already an NFL record. Manning has 419 career touchdown passes and needs two more to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (420) for the second-most TD passes all-time…WRsERIC DECKER (583; 1,166) and DEMARYIUS THOMAS (756; 1,512) are on track to join ED MC CAFFREY (1,317 in 2000) and ROD SMITH (1,602) and Pro Football Hall of Famer SHANNON SHARPE (1,107 in 1997) and Smith (1,180) as only the third duo to register 1,100 receiving yards apiece in a season in club history…LB VON MILLER is on track (nine; 18) to surpass teammate ELVIS DUMERVIL (17 in 2009) for the most sacks in a season by a Bronco since the statistic became official in 1982.

HOUSTON: The Texans are 7-1 for the first time in franchise history and focused on a deep postseason run…QB MATT SCHAUB has won 11 of his past 12 starts and hopes to make his first career playoff appearance…RB ARIAN FOSTER, who has 847 scrimmage yards with 11 total touchdowns aims to join THURMAN THOMAS (four), MARSHALL FAULK (three), TERRELL DAVIS (three) and LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON (three) as the only players in NFL history with three consecutive seasons with 1,800 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns…On defense, DE J.J. WATT has an NFL-best 10.5 sacks in eight games and is on track (21) to challenge MICHAEL STRAHAN (22.5) for the NFL's single-season sack record.

INDIANAPOLIS: The No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, QB ANDREW LUCKhas completed 190 of 336 passes for 2,404 yards and is on pace for the most completions (380), attempts (672) and passing yards (4,808) by a rookie all-time…Veteran WR REGGIE WAYNE has an NFL-best 835 receiving yards this season and is on track (1,670) for the second-most receiving yards in a season in franchise history (MARVIN HARRISON, 1,722 in 2002). Wayne can also record his fourth season with 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in his career…All-Star LB ROBERT MATHIS has six sacks and aims to reach double-digit sacks for the fifth time in his career.

JACKSONVILLE: QB BLAINE GABBERT continues his development as an NFL quarterback under the direction of new head coach MIKE MULARKEY. Gabbert has 1,429 passing yards and aims to become the first Jaguar to throw for 3,000 passing yards since 2009 (DAVID GARRARD, 3,597)…Second-year WR CECIL SHORTS has a team-best 456 receiving yards and can become the first Jaguars player to reach the 1,000-yard mark since 2005 (JIMMY SMITH, 1,023)…CB DEREK COX has a team-high two interceptions this season and aims to lead the club in interceptions for the third time since entering the NFL in 2009…LB PAUL POSLUSZNY has 62 tackles and is on pace (132) to register 100 tackles for the fifth consecutive season.

KANSAS CITY: Sixth-year WR DWAYNE BOWE has 571 receiving yards and is on pace (1,142) to record 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. Bowe would become the first Chief with 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive years. RB JAMAAL CHARLES has rushed for 634 yards and is on target (1,268) to surpass 1,200 rushing yards for the second time of his career (1,467 in 2010)…On defense, LBsTAMBA HALI (five) and JUSTIN HOUSTON (six) aim to become the first Chiefs duo since NEIL SMITH (11.5) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DERRICK THOMAS (11) in 1994 to each register double-digit sacks.

MIAMI: Selected eighth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, QB RYAN TANNEHILLbecame the first Dolphins rookie quarterback to start the club's first game of the season. Tannehill (1,762) needs 449 passing yards to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (2,210 in 1983) for the most passing yards by a rookie in Dolphins history. Tannehill (142) also needs 35 completions for the most by a rookie in club annals (DAVID WOODLEY, 176)…In his second season with Miami, RB REGGIE BUSH is on pace (534; 1,068) to become the first Dolphin to reach 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons since RICKY WILLIAMS in 2002-2003…DE CAMERON WAKE is on track (8.5; 17) to reach double-digit sacks for the second time in his career (14 in 2010).

NEW ENGLAND: Two-time MVP QB TOM BRADY leads the AFC with 2,408 passing yards and is on track (4,816) to join Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (six) and DREW BREES (six), BRETT FAVRE (six) and PEYTON MANNING (11) as the only players to have at least five seasons with 4,000 passing yards…WR WES WELKER is on pace (60; 120) to become the first player ever with five seasons with at least 100 receptions…ROB GRONKOWSKI leads all NFL tight ends with seven touchdown receptions. With three TD catches, Gronkowski can become the first tight end in NFL history to reach 10 TD catches in three consecutive seasons…Through Week 9, DE CHANDLER JONES leads NFL rookies with six sacks. Jones needs 4.5 sacks for the most sacks by a Patriots' rookie (GARIN VERIS, 10 in 1985).

NEW YORK JETS: QB MARK SANCHEZ is on target (1,736; 3,472) to join Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE NAMATH (3,379 in 1966; 4,007 in 1967; 3,147 in 1968) as the only Jets quarterbacks to reach the 3,000-yard passing mark in three consecutive seasons. Sanchez (10,945) needs 1,809 passing yards to surpass Namath (12,753) for the most passing yards in the first four seasons of a career in franchise history…RB SHONN GREENE (509; 1,018) is on pace to record 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons…CB ANTONIO CROMARTIE has a team-high three interceptions and can tie or lead the Jets in the category for the third time in as many years.

OAKLAND: Veteran QB CARSON PALMER has 2,355 passing yards through eight games and can challenge RICH GANNON (4,689 in 2002) for a Raiders single-season best…RB DARREN MC FADDEN leads Oakland with 455 rushing yards and aims to register his second 1,000-yard season (1,157 in 2010)…Second-year WR DENARIUS MOORE (485; 1,039) is on track to become the first Raider to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season since RANDY MOSS in 2005 (1,005)…On special teams, 13-year K SEBASTIAN JANIKOWSKI has 19 field goals this season. Janikowski can challenge JEFF JAEGER (35 in 1993) for the most field goals in a single-season in franchise history.

PITTSBURGH:The Steelers aim for their fifth postseason appearance in the past six seasons under head coach MIKE TOMLIN. QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER is on target (2,203; 4,406) to break his own single-season club record of 4,328 passing yards in 2009. Roethlisberger, who has 16 touchdown passes, can also challenge his single-season franchise record of 32 TD passes in 2007…WR MIKE WALLACEhas 525 receiving yards and is on pace (1,050) to join HINES WARD (four) as the only players in Steelers annals to have three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards…A veteran group of core players on defense, Pittsburgh has the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense (262.6 yards per game) through Week 9.

SAN DIEGO: QB PHILIP RIVERS has 1,866 passing yards and is on pace (3,732) to become the first Charger ever with five straight seasons with 3,500 passing yards. Rivers (26,151) needs 788 passing yards to surpass JOHN HADL (26,938) for second-most career passing yards in Chargers history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN FOUTS (43,040)…Rivers' top target in the passing game, All-Star TE ANTONIO GATES (617), needs 46 receptions to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer OZZIE NEWSOME (662) for the fourth-most career receptions by a tight end in NFL history…LB SHAUN PHILLIPSleads the team with five sacks and can register at least 10 sacks for the third time in his career (11.5 in 2006; 11 in 2010).

TENNESSEE: RB CHRIS JOHNSON (736; 1,308) is on track for his fifth straight season with 1,000 rushing yards. Johnson can tie EDDIE GEORGE (five) for the most consecutive seasons with 1,000 rushing yards in franchise history. Since entering the NFL in 2008, Johnson has an NFL-best 6,381 rushing yards…WR KENDALL WRIGHT leads NFL rookies with 42 receptions and can challenge the franchise rookie record for receptions by BILL GROMAN (72) in 1960...TE JARED COOK, who posted 759 receiving yards last year behind only FRANK WYCHECK (768 in 1998) for the most by a tight end in franchise history, aims to challenge the mark in 2012.

HALFWAY HOME: NFC MIDSEASON PROJECTIONS

ARIZONA: WR LARRY FITZGERALD leads the team with 585 receiving yards and is on pace for 1,040 yards. It would mark Fitzgerald's seventh career 1,000-yard season, the most in franchise history. He can also extend his team-record streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to six. Fitzgerald (585 yards, four touchdowns) and WR ANDRE ROBERTS (540 yards, five touchdowns) can become just the second duo in club history with at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns each in a single season. Fitzgerald and ANQUAN BOLDIN accomplished the feat in 2008…LB DARYL WASHINGTON leads the Cardinals with a career-high eight sacks. He is on track for 14 sacks, which would be the most by a linebacker in franchise history. The single-season club record for sacks is 16.5 set by DE SIMEON RICE in 1999.

ATLANTA: The Falcons are 8-0 for the first time in team history. The team record for victories in a season is 14 in 1998 when the team advanced to Super Bowl XXXIII…QB MATT RYAN is on pace to set single-season passing records for completions (412), attempts (598), completion percentage (68.9), yards (4,720), touchdowns (34) and passer rating (103.0)…TE TONY GONZALEZ (50 catches, 495 yards), WR RODDY WHITE (47 catches, 709 yards) and WR JULIO JONES (40 catches, 628 yards) can be the first trio in franchise history to each record 80 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. Gonzalez, who joined Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE (17) as the only players in NFL history with 15 50-receptions seasons, can become the first tight end all-time with two 100-catch seasons. White is on track for his team-record sixth 1,000-yard season…DE JOHN ABRAHAM (7.0 sacks) needs 6.0 sacks to become the 13th player in NFL history with 125 career sacks.

CAROLINA: QB CAM NEWTON, the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is the first player in NFL history with at least 5,000 passing yards (5,953), 25 passing touchdowns (27), 1,000 rushing yards (1,053) and 15 rushing touchdowns (18) in a player's first two NFL seasons. Newton's 18 rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback in his first two NFL seasons…WR STEVE SMITH leads the team with 630 yards and is on pace for 1,260 yards. It would mark Smith's franchise-record seventh 1,000-yard season…DE CHARLES JOHNSON (7.5), DE GREG HARDY (6.5) & DT DWAN EDWARDS (5) are on pace to be the first trio in franchise history to each record at least 10 sacks in the same season. Johnson can join JULIUS PEPPERS (2004-06) and MIKE RUCKER (2001-03) as the only Panthers to record at least 9 sacks in three consecutive years.

CHICAGO:The Bears are the first team in NFL history to return seven interceptions for touchdowns in the first eight games of a season. Chicago's seven INT-TDs are already tied for the third-most in a season in league annals and the Bears need three more to pass the 1961 San Diego Chargers (nine) for the most in a season all-time. CB CHARLES TILLMAN and LB LANCE BRIGGS each have two INT-TDs and the single-season record is four…WR BRANDON MARSHALL is on pace to set franchise receiving records for catches (118), yards (1,594) and touchdowns (14)…RB MATT FORTÉ is on track for 1,436 scrimmage yards and would be the first Bear with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first five seasons…QB JAY CUTLER has 1,774 passing yards and can become the first quarterback in team history with three 3,000-yard seasons…Including the playoffs, WR-PR-KR DEVIN HESTER has 19 total return TDs (12 PR, 6 KR, one missed FG), tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer DEION SANDERS for the most in league history.

DALLAS: QB TONY ROMO is on pace for a franchise-record 4,788 passing yards. It would mark Romo's fourth 4,000-yard season and he is the only Cowboy to pass for 4,000 yards in a season…TE JASON WITTEN is on track for 116 receptions, which would be the most by a TE in a season in NFL history, shattering the current mark held by TONY GONZALEZ (102). Witten has 754 career receptions and passed Pro Football Hall of Famer MICHAEL IRVIN (750) for the most in franchise history. WR MILES AUSTIN (1,274), Witten (1,076) and WR DEZ BRYANT (1,006) are on pace to be the first trio in club history to each have 1,000 receiving yards in the same season…LB DE MARCUS WARE has 9 sacks and needs 6 for his fourth 15-sack season. He is the only Cowboy to record at least 15 sacks in a season.

DETROIT: QB MATTHEW STAFFORD is on track to throw for 4,786 yards, which would be the second-highest single-season total in franchise history (Stafford, 5,038 in 2011). Stafford has attempted 346 passes and is on pace to surpass DREW BLEDSOE's single-season NFL mark of 691 set in 1994…WR CALVIN JOHNSON is on track for 96 catches and 1,534 yards. He can join MARVIN HARRISON (2001-02) and ANDRE JOHNSON (2008-09) as the only players in NFL history with at least 95 receptions and 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons…RB MIKEL LE SHOURE has rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns in six games. He aims to join Pro Football Hall of Famer BARRY SANDERS (six times), BILLY SIMS (two) and JAMES STEWART (one) as the only players in team history to rush for at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season.

GREEN BAY: QB AARON RODGERS is the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 25 touchdowns in his team's first nine games in two different seasons. Rodgers is on pace to pass for 4,236 yards and 44 touchdowns. It would mark the second 4,000-yard, 40-touchdown performance in franchise history; Rodgers accomplished the feat last year. Rodgers' 107.4 passer rating would be the second-highest single-season mark in team history, trailing the NFL-record 122.5 rating he posted in 2011…WR RANDALL COBB (45 catches), WR JORDY NELSON (40) and WR JAMES JONES (40) can be the first trio of wide receivers in team history to each record at least 70 catches in the same season. Jones (eight), Cobb (six) and Nelson (five) are all aiming for 10 receiving touchdowns. The Packers have never had a season in which multiple players each had at least 10 TD catches.

MINNESOTA: RB ADRIAN PETERSON leads the NFL with 957 rushing yards and WR PERCY HARVIN ranks first in the league with 62 receptions. It would mark the first time the Vikings had the NFL's leading rusher and receiver in the same season…Peterson is on pace for 1,701 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and can join LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON as the only players in NFL history to rush for at least 900 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of their first six seasons…Harvin, who had a 105-yard kick-return touchdown in Week 4, can become the first player in NFL history with 100 catches and a kickoff-return TD in the same season. Harvin and Pro Football Hall of Famer GALE SAYERS are the only players in NFL history with at least 20 scrimmage TDs and five KR-TDs in their first four seasons…DE JARED ALLEN leads the team with 7.5 sacks and is on pace for his team-best fourth season with at least 13 sacks.

NEW ORLEANS: QB DREW BREES is on pace for 5,098 passing yards. It would mark Brees' third career 5,000-yard season. Entering 2012, there have been only three other 5,000-yard passing seasons in the history of the NFL. Brees has thrown a touchdown pass in an NFL-record 51 consecutive games and passed Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHNNY UNITAS (47 games) earlier this year…TE JIMMY GRAHAM is on track for his second consecutive season with at least 80 receptions (81) and 10 touchdowns (10). He is the only Saints TE to reach either milestone in a single season. WR MARQUES COLSTON is on pace for 88 catches, 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns. He would be the second wide receiver in club history with at least 80 catches, 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season (JOE HORN)…DE CAM JORDAN is on track for a career-high 12 sacks, which would be the second-most by a Saint in the past 10 years (WILL SMITH, 13.0 in 2009).

NEW YORK: QB ELI MANNING is on pace for 4,312 passing yards, which would be the second-most in a single season in team history (Manning, 4,933 in 2011). He has 197 career touchdown passes and needs three to pass PHIL SIMMS (199) for the most in team history… WR VICTOR CRUZ is on track for 101 receptions, 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns. It would be the first season in team history with at least 80 catches, 1,250 yards and 10 TDs. Cruz had 82 receptions for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns last year…S STEVIE BROWN has five interceptions and 168 return yards. His 168 return yards are the most by a Giant since 1963 (DICK LYNCH, 251). Lynch and Pro Football Hall of Famer EMLEN TUNNELL hold the single-season franchise record (251)…K LAWRENCE TYNES is on pace for 181 kicking points and 46 field goals; both would be single-season NFL records (DAVID AKERS, 166 and 44 set in 2011).

PHILADELPHIA: QB MICHAEL VICK has 2,095 passing yards and 300 rushing yards. He can join CAM NEWTON (2011) as the only players in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in the same season. Vick reached 20,000 career passing yards (20,007) and is the only player in league annals with at least 20,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards (5,519)…WR DE SEAN JACKSON has six career 70 yard touchdowns (four receiving, two punt returns) and only TIMMY BROWN (nine) has more in club history. Jackson is on pace for his third career 1,000-yard season and would join HAROLD CARMICHAEL and MIKE QUICK as the only Eagles with at least three such seasons…RB LE SEAN MC COY has 623 rushing yards and aims to become the fourth Eagle to rush for at least 1,200 yards in back-to-back seasons (WILBERT MONTGOMERY, RICKY WATTERS, BRIAN WESTBROOK).

ST. LOUIS: RB STEVEN JACKSON, the team's all-time leading rusher (9,496), has rushed for 403 yards and aims to become the sixth player in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in eight consecutive seasons. He would join Pro Football Hall of Famers EMMITT SMITH (11), CURTIS MARTIN (10), BARRY SANDERS (10) and THURMAN THOMAS (eight) and LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON (eight)…QB SAM BRADFORD is on pace for 3,594 passing yards, which would be his second 3,500-yard performance in his first three NFL seasons…WR CHRIS GIVENS has a 50 yard reception in five consecutive games, the longest streak by a rookie in the Super Bowl era…DE ROBERT QUINN is on track for 14 sacks, which would be the most by a Ram since 2001 (LEONARD LITTLE, 14.5)…Rookie K GREG ZUERLEIN is on pace for 10 50-yard field goals, which would be the most in a season all-time.

SAN FRANCISCO: The 49ers are allowing 12.9 points per game (103 points), which would be the lowest mark in franchise history (13.6 in 1976)…QB ALEX SMITH is completing 69.4 percent of his passes. That completion percentage would rank third in team history for a single season behind Pro Football Hall of Famers STEVE YOUNG (70.3 in 1994) and JOE MONTANA (70.2 in 1989). Smith has a 102.1 passer rating and can join Young and Montana as the only 49ers to post a 100.0 rating in a season…RB FRANK GORE is on pace for his franchise-best sixth 1,000-yard season with 1,312 yards. It would be the fourth 1,300-yard season in team history and Gore would own two of those performances… TE VERNON DAVIS leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and needs one to be the first TE in club annals with 40 TDs.LB ALDON SMITH is on pace for a career-high 15 sacks and would be the first 49er to record at least 14 sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons.

SEATTLE: QB RUSSELL WILSON, the No. 75 overall selection (third round) in the 2012 NFL Draft, has guided the Seahawks to five wins in his first nine career starts. Wilson is on pace to set team rookie records for passing yards (2,913), completion percentage (62), touchdowns (23) and passer rating (87.2)…RB MARSHAWN LYNCH has rushed for 881 yards and is on track for 1,566 rushing yards, which would be the third-highest single-season total in franchise history (SHAUN ALEXANDER, 1,880 yards in 2005 and 1,696 yards in 2004)…The defense has 25 sacks and aims to be the first Seattle unit with 50 sacks in a season since 2005 (50). DE CHRIS CLEMONS, who has had 11 sacks in each of the past two seasons, leads the team with 7. He can become the first Seahawk to record at least 10 sacks in each of his first three seasons with the club.

TAMPA BAY:Rookie RB DOUG MARTIN ranks second in the NFL with 1,039 scrimmage yards (794 rushing, 245 receiving) and is on pace for 2,078, which would be the second-most in team history (JAMES WILDER, 2,229 in 1984). Martin is on track to set single-season franchise records for rushing yards (1,588) and rushing touchdowns (14). In Week 9, he joined MIKE ANDERSON as the only players in league annals to rush for at least 250 yards (251) and four touchdowns in a game…QB JOSH FREEMAN is on pace for the first 4,000-yard passing season (4,094) in franchise history. He is also on track for 32 touchdown passes, which would be the most by a Buccaneer in a season…WR VINCENT JACKSON leads the team with 710 receiving yards and can challenge MARK CARRIER's team mark of 1,422 yards set in 1989. Jackson is on pace for 12 receiving touchdowns, which would surpass WR MIKE WILLIAMS's club record (11 in 2010).

