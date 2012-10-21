GAMEDAY ON COLTS.COM

Follow the gameday action against Cleveland today on Colts.com.

Oct 21, 2012 at 12:15 AM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Can't see the game? Get a replay of all games with NFL Game Rewind.

PLAY BY PLAY AND STATS
Stay tuned to the Toyota Gameday Page for the latest news, videos, and photos in-game. It features up to the minute play-by-play and detailed scoring information. Come back after the game for complete statistical data and more great post-game content featuring Colts players and coaches.

CHAT WITH FELLOW FANS
Looking for some Colts fans to share your gameday with? Look no further than the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum. Add your thoughts to the gameday thread or join in on the* live chat *that opens at kick-off.

POST-GAME NEWS AND VIDEO
Watch Instant Access directly following the game.  Be the first to hear from Coach Arians, Andrew Luck, and the top players from today's game.

Sign up for the Colts e-newsletter and get the best post-game content delivered straight to your inbox Monday morning.

