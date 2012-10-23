GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. TENNESSEE

](http://careyindiana.com/)

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will look to record their first road and division win of the 2012 season when they take on the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at LP Field.

With the Titans only one loss behind the Colts, Indianapolis will also be playing for second place in the AFC South this weekend.

Last week, the Colts picked up their third win of the season with a 17-13 home victory over the Cleveland Browns. Offensively, the Colts rushed for a season-high 148 yards. QB-Andrew Luck became the third Colts quarterback to rush for two touchdowns in a single game and the first since Ricky Turner in 1988. RB-Vick Ballard recorded his best game of the season, rushing 20 times for 84 yards (4.2 avg.), including a long of 26 yards. Defensively, the Colts held the Browns to just 55 rushing yards in the game, their lowest total allowed this season.

The Titans also earned their third win of the season last week in a tight 35-34 last-minute victory over the Buffalo Bills. WR-Nate Washington scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:03 remaining in the game after catching a 15-yard pass from QB-Matt Hasselbeck. RB-Chris Johnson broke an 83-yard run for a touchdown and finished with a season-high 195 yards and two touchdowns.