FREE COLTS APP TO DEBUT FOR MINNESOTA GAME

Upon downloading the app, powered by CDW, fans can receive the following amenities in their seat at Lucas Oil Stadium:

*Exclusive in-stadium content:

- Multi-angle replays

- Live REDZONE Channel

- Stadium amenities map

- Decibel meter

*Fantasy Stats (Real-time individual and team game and season stats from across the league via the official NFL stats engine).

*Real-time scores from around the NFL, including summaries and box scores.

*Watch Live streaming press conferences, and player/coach interviews.

*Find the fastest way to and from the game with updated traffic maps.

*Listen to the radio broadcast of the game.

*Real-time breaking news from the Colts, previews of upcoming matchups and postgame blogs.

*Photo gallery of game action.

*Up-to-date rosters and depth charts.

*Social Media: Aggregated twitter of the Colts' official tweets, check in to the stadium on game day, one-click tweet of all media items, one-click Facebook posting of all media items.

*Schedule of all upcoming games, scores/stats of previous games from the season and ticket purchases.

The following link is the user guide to the app: http://www.colts.com/fanzone/mobile-options.html