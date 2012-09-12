FREE COLTS APP TO DEBUT FOR MINNESOTA GAME

[
Upon downloading the app, powered by CDW, fans can receive the following amenities in their seat at Lucas Oil Stadium:
*Exclusive in-stadium content:
- Multi-angle replays
- Live REDZONE Channel
- Stadium amenities map
- Decibel meter
*Fantasy Stats (Real-time individual and team game and season stats from across the league via the official NFL stats engine).
*Real-time scores from around the NFL, including summaries and box scores.
*Watch Live streaming press conferences, and player/coach interviews.
*Find the fastest way to and from the game with updated traffic maps.
*Listen to the radio broadcast of the game.
*Real-time breaking news from the Colts, previews of upcoming matchups and postgame blogs.
*Photo gallery of game action.
*Up-to-date rosters and depth charts.
*Social Media: Aggregated twitter of the Colts' official tweets, check in to the stadium on game day, one-click tweet of all media items, one-click Facebook posting of all media items.
*Schedule of all upcoming games, scores/stats of previous games from the season and ticket purchases.
The following link is the user guide to the app: http://www.colts.com/fanzone/mobile-options.html
Colts fans can download the app free from iTunes, Android or the BlackBerry Store.