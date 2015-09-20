Fantasy Football: Steve's FanDuel Week 2 Lineup

Watch FanDuel Fantasy Focus for the latest advice! Colts.com/live Fridays at 3pm



INDIANAPOLIS --- Did you know the winner of FanDuel's Week 1 Sunday Million was from Indianapolis? His lineup featured all players that were less than 6% owned, except for Falcons WR Julio Jones (30.5% owned, 30.6 points).



Maybe this will be your week. Good luck!



Here's my lineup to give you some names to include in yours. Be sure to also watch 1st Down with Rick Venturi (Sundays at 8:30 AM on CBS 4 in Indianapolis) for our weekly fantasy segment as well with FanDuel Managing Editor and Indianapolis native Will Carroll.



You can also use these picks for your traditional fantasy football teams, as the FanDuel lineups will often include sleepers.



If you are a new and want to learn how to play (and win) on FanDuel, click here for my FanDuel strategies, how to play, and how to best build a lineup.



FREE Week 2 FanDuel Contest for Colts Fans: Top 3 win an Exclusive Fantasy Prize. 7200 FanDuel Points for the rest of the Top 100.



STEVE'S FANDUEL WEEK 2 LINEUP

QB - Tyrod Taylor (BUF, $6,300)

RB - Carlos Hyde (SF, $7,000)

RB - Mark Ingram (NO, $8,000)

WR - Julio Jones (ATL, $8,800)

WR - Antonio Brown (PIT, $9,200)

WR - Brandin Cooks (NO, $7,400)

TE - Austin Seferian-Jenkins (TB, $4,500)

K - Zach Hocker (NO, $4,500)

DEF - Eagles ($4,300)



Total Salary - $60,000; Remaining Salary - $0



Bonus Colts Sleeper Pick - WR Donte Moncrief ($6,000)



LINEUP NOTES



I've gone cheap at QB, TE, K, and DEF this week to try and maximize my points with absolute studs with great match-ups at RB and WR. I'm big on the Saints this week at home against a Tampa Bay defense that struggled at home week one against the Titans.



On the flipside, I expect the Bucs to be hind in this game, which should translate to more targets for TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Somehow, he's still the cheapest FanDuel price possible of $4,500, despite 5 receptions, 110 yards, and 2 touchdowns last week.



Carlos Hyde touched it 28 times last week. You just aren't going to find many running backs these days getting that kind of volume, and at $7,000, you can argue he's still a big value.



The Cowboys came into the season without DeMarco Murray and now go into Philadelphia without Dez Bryant. The Eagles came close to picking Matt Ryan off a few more times last week and still snagged two interceptions. I just don't know how good the Cowboys are without Murray and Bryant.

