Edgerrin James And Reggie Wayne Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

INDIANAPOLIS — Edge and Reg are one step away from Canton.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame today announced its 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2020, a list that includes former Indianapolis Colts great running back Edgerrin James (for a fourth time) and wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who is in his first year of eligibility.
The PFHOF Class of 2020 will be revealed Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV.
» James has advanced to the finalist round now for the fourth time in five years. Since 1970, more than 89 percent of all Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists have eventually been selected for induction, the PFHOF tweeted last year.
The greatest running back in Colts franchise history, James, who spent the first seven seasons of his 11-year NFL career in Indianapolis, was named to four Pro Bowls and rushed for 12,246 yards, which ranks 13th on the all-time list. His 15,610 total yards from scrimmage ranks 11th all-time among running backs, and is more than Hall of Fame backs Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis and Jim Brown.
James sits atop the Colts' record books in career rushing yards (9,226), rushing touchdowns (64), rushing yards per game average (96.1), rushing yards in a single season (1,709 in 2000) and most seasons with 1,000 rushing yards (five).
James, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s, was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2012.
» Wayne is looking to become the first Colts first-ballot Hall of Famer since running back Marshall Faulk in 2011.
Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) in Indianapolis after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In a franchise record 211 games, Wayne totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.
He saved his best performances for the biggest of stages, however, as he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 career playoff games; Wayne ranks second in league history, only trailing Jerry Rice, in postseason receptions, and ranks fourth all-time in postseason receiving yards.
Wayne, whose long touchdown pass from Peyton Manning was a key piece to the Colts' victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, was also a member of the 2009 Colts AFC Championship team. He became the 15th inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.
What's next
The 15 modern-era finalists will now be presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday" on Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV. The selection committee with then elect the five modern-era players that will comprise the Class of 2020.
That Class of 2020 will be introduced during NFL Honors, the annual two-hour primetime awards show that is airing at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 1 on FOX.
This year's class has been expanded to honor the NFL's 100th season. In addition to the five modern-era inductees, this year's "Centennial Class" will also include 10 seniors (players retired for more than 25 seasons), three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches. Included as a contributor finalist is former Baltimore Colts coach and scout George Young.
The Centennial Class of 2020 will be formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8.