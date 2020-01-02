Edgerrin James And Reggie Wayne Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight announced that Indianapolis Colts greats Edgerrin James (for a fourth time) and Reggie Wayne (for the first time) have been named finalists for the PFHOF Class of 2020, which will be revealed Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV.

Jan 02, 2020 at 06:36 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

DUO_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Edge and Reg are one step away from Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame today announced its 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2020, a list that includes former Indianapolis Colts great running back Edgerrin James (for a fourth time) and wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who is in his first year of eligibility.

The PFHOF Class of 2020 will be revealed Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV.

» James has advanced to the finalist round now for the fourth time in five years. Since 1970, more than 89 percent of all Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists have eventually been selected for induction, the PFHOF tweeted last year.

The greatest running back in Colts franchise history, James, who spent the first seven seasons of his 11-year NFL career in Indianapolis, was named to four Pro Bowls and rushed for 12,246 yards, which ranks 13th on the all-time list. His 15,610 total yards from scrimmage ranks 11th all-time among running backs, and is more than Hall of Fame backs Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis and Jim Brown.

James sits atop the Colts' record books in career rushing yards (9,226), rushing touchdowns (64), rushing yards per game average (96.1), rushing yards in a single season (1,709 in 2000) and most seasons with 1,000 rushing yards (five).

James, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s, was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2012.

» Wayne is looking to become the first Colts first-ballot Hall of Famer since running back Marshall Faulk in 2011.

Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) in Indianapolis after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In a franchise record 211 games, Wayne totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.

He saved his best performances for the biggest of stages, however, as he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 career playoff games; Wayne ranks second in league history, only trailing Jerry Rice, in postseason receptions, and ranks fourth all-time in postseason receiving yards.

Wayne, whose long touchdown pass from Peyton Manning was a key piece to the Colts' victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, was also a member of the 2009 Colts AFC Championship team. He became the 15th inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.

What's next

The 15 modern-era finalists will now be presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday" on Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV. The selection committee with then elect the five modern-era players that will comprise the Class of 2020.

That Class of 2020 will be introduced during NFL Honors, the annual two-hour primetime awards show that is airing at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 1 on FOX.

This year's class has been expanded to honor the NFL's 100th season. In addition to the five modern-era inductees, this year's "Centennial Class" will also include 10 seniors (players retired for more than 25 seasons), three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches. Included as a contributor finalist is former Baltimore Colts coach and scout George Young.

The Centennial Class of 2020 will be formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Related Content

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah On 2023 Quarterback Draft Prospects: 'The League Is Very Split On Those Guys'

The NFL Combine begins next week in Indianapolis and will begin to bring more clarity to how teams around the league rate this year's group of draft-eligible quarterbacks.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin has spent the last four seasons as a core special teamer and speed threat for the Colts' offense.

news

Colts Sign WR Malik Turner

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DT Byron Cowart

Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2022 as a rotational defensive tackle.

news

Colts Sign CB Kevin Toliver II

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Parris Campbell

Campbell proved his durability while showcasing his playmaking skills during the 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: CB Tony Brown

Brown was a core special teamer for the Colts in 2022.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 20, After Shane Steichen Named Head Coach

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back a week after the Colts named Shane Steichen head coach.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Ben Banogu

Banogu was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019 and primarily played on special teams in 2022.

news

Shane Steichen Has Been Obsessed With Football From A Young Age. Just Ask His High School Coach, Chris Jones, And His High School Wide Receiver, Austin Collie.

Shane Steichen quarterbacked Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, Calif., where he teamed up with future Colts wide receiver Austin Collie.

news

Colts Claim WR Kristian Wilkerson Off Waivers From New England Patriots

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

For Shane Steichen, There Are 'Endless' Ways To Dress Up Plays – Including Jalen Hurts' Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Colts In 2022

Steichen's creativity and flexibility shined when the Eagles came to Indianapolis in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising