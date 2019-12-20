Denico Autry, Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson Ruled Out Against Panthers

Who's In, Who's Out

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that defensive tackle/end Denico Autry and cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Quincy Wilson have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Safety Malik Hooker, meanwhile, will be labeled as questionable, Reich said.

Others who will be labeled as questionable or doubtful for Sunday will be released with the team's practice report later this afternoon.

» Autry began feeling concussion-like symptoms after Monday night's Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and was subsequently placed in the league's concussion protocol, Reich said earlier this week. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. With Autry out on Sunday against the Panthers, look for Margus Hunt, Tyquan Lewis and Trevon Coley to get added snaps at defensive tackle next to fellow starter Grover Stewart; the Colts also have defensive linemen Gerri Green and Roderick Young on their practice squad if needed.

» Moore II suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans; he was initially ruled questionable to return, but did not end up getting back to the field, and he is yet to return to practice since, missing the Colts' last two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. With Moore II out on Sunday for a third straight game, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III and the recently-signed Briean Boddy-Calhoun to get added snaps both at outside cornerback and lined up in the slot. The Colts also have cornerbacks Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on their practice squad if needed.

» Wilson suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, and did not return. He was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. With Wilson out on Sunday, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III and the recently-signed Briean Boddy-Calhoun could all see added time at cornerback; the Colts also have Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on their practice squad if needed.

» Hooker (hand) initially appeared on the injury report on Wednesday; he did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but returned to the practice field on Friday. If Hooker is out or limited on Sunday against the Panthers, look for Clayton Geathers and George Odum to get added snaps at safety alongside starter Khari Willis.

