Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans; Rigoberto Sanchez Expected To Make Return, DeForest Buckner & Anthony Castonzo Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tackle Anthony Castonzo are questionable.

Dec 18, 2020 at 04:04 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

121820_buckner-whos_in_whos_out_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Mo Alie-Cox are questionable, meanwhile.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action on Sunday.

QUESTIONABLE

» Alie-Cox initially appeared on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee issue, and missed the first two days of practice this week before being upgraded to limited status on Friday. The third-year tight end last Sunday played a season-low 20 offensive snaps in the Colts' Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, although he never exited the game with any announced injuries. A knee injury also forced Alie-Cox to miss the Colts' Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and landed him on the injury report the next three weeks, but it's uncertain this current injury is related to that earlier issue. If Alie-Cox is limited or can't play on Sunday, then the team will likely count on Jack Doyle and Trey Burton to play even larger roles; the team also has tight end Farrod Green on its practice squad if needed. Alie-Cox this season has 28 receptions for 360 yards (12.9 avg.) with two touchdowns.

» Buckner initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle issue; he was limited in that day's practice and did not practice on Friday. The fifth-year Oregon product has missed just one other game this season, which was back in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, when he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buckner has proven to be an All-Pro-type talent in his first season with the Colts; in 12 games played, he has 48 total tackles (six for a loss) with 4.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, one forced safety, and one forced fumble, fumble recovery and pass defensed apiece. If he is limited or can't play Sunday against the Texans, then Grover Stewart and Taylor Stallworth could be counted on to play larger roles at defensive tackle, while the versatile Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis could also find themselves lined up inside at the three technique spot more often. The Colts also have three defensive tackles — Kameron Cline, Chris Williams and Rob Windsor — on their practice squad if needed.

» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. The 10th-year veteran would end up missing the following week's road victory over the Texans, but was able to return to the lineup last week against the Las Vegas Raiders; he briefly exited the game in the first quarter but was able to return to play the rest of the game. Castonzo did not practice on Wednesday, but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. If he is limited or can't play on Sunday at home against the Texans, then the team likely could either utilize reserve Chaz Green at left tackle or they could move Quenton Nelson over from left guard to left tackle; if they did the latter, then 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter could possibly fill in at left guard, or the team could once again elevate fourth-year veteran Joey Hunt from its practice squad to fill in that role.

——————

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable
Denico Autry DT/DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
Trey Burton TE Knee DNP FP FP
Anthony Castonzo T Knee DNP FP FP Questionable
Justin Houston DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
Philip Rivers QB Toe DNP FP FP
Darius Leonard LB Back FP FP DNP
Xavier Rhodes CB Knee FP FP DNP
Rigoberto Sanchez P Illness FP FP FP
Kemoko Turay DE Ankle FP FP DNP
Jack Doyle TE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP
DeForest Buckner DT Ankle LP DNP Questionable
T.Y. Hilton WR Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP
Julian Blackmon S Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP

Related Content

news

Rigoberto Sanchez Ruled Out Sunday Against The Raiders; Anthony Castonzo, Bobby Okereke, Tyquan Lewis Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis, meanwhile, are questionable.
news

Four Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans; Two Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that four players — tackle Anthony Castonzo, linebacker Bobby Okereke, punter Rigoberto Sanchez and safety Khari Willis — have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Two players — tackle Chaz Green and tight end Noah Togiai — are questionable.
news

Bobby Okereke, Ryan Kelly Ruled Out Sunday Against The Titans; Denico Autry, DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor Also To Miss Game; Six Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players — linebacker Bobby Okereke and center Ryan Kelly — for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, while defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and running back Jonathan Taylor, all of whom are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, will also miss the game.
news

No Colts Players Ruled Out Sunday Against The Packers; Four Questionable; Denico Autry Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Also, four players are questionable heading into the game, while defensive tackle/end Denico Autry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday.
news

Jack Doyle Ruled Out Thursday Against The Titans; Mo Alie-Cox Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox, meanwhile, is questionable.
news

Ashton Dulin Ruled Out Sunday Against The Ravens; T.Y. Hilton Doubtful, Two Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful and two others are questionable.
news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Lions; Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly Both Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly are both being labeled as questionable.
news

Mo Alie-Cox, Chaz Green Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bengals; Darius Leonard Doubtful; Four Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox and tackle Chaz Green have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard Ruled Out Sunday Against The Browns; Anthony Walker Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Darius Leonard have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

T.J. Carrie, Michael Pittman Jr. Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bears; Rock Ya-Sin 'Good To Go'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
news

Rock Ya-Sin, Matthew Adams Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jets; Jack Doyle Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising