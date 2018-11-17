Connect The Dots: Colts-Titans (2018, Week 11)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are set for their 2018 Week 11 matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It's that time of the week where we Connect The Dots between the two teams, presented by Venyu:
Indiana/Tennessee Connections:
- Indianapolis Vice President of Player Personnel Rex Hogan is a native of Clarksville, Tenn. and played collegiate football at Austin Peay.
- Colts CB-Arthur Maulet attended college at Memphis University from 2015-16.
- Indianapolis S-George Odum is from Millington, Tenn. and attended Millington (Tenn.) Central High School.
- Colts RB-Jordan Wilkins is a native of Cordova, Tenn. and attended St. Benedict High at Auburndale (Tenn.) High School.
- Three Tennessee coaches spent time at Notre Dame Defensive Assistant Scott Booker (2010-16), Offensive Coordinator Matt LaFleur (2014), and Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees (1994).
- Titans T-Dennis Kelly played at Purdue from 2008-2011.
- Tennessee TE-MyCole Pruitt is from South Bend, Ind.
- Titans Defensive Assistant Ryan Crow had various roles in his three years coaching at Purdue from 2011-13.
- Tennessee Defensive Line Coach Terrell Williams served in the same role at Purdue from 2006-09.
Former Colts/Titans:
- Colts DT-Al Woods spent time with the Titans from 2014-16.
- Indianapolis TE-Jack Doyle spent the 2013 offseason with Tennessee.
- Colts Director of Player Engagement David Thornton played linebacker for the Titans from 2006-09.
- Indianapolis WR-Zach Pascal was on the Titans practice squad in 2017.
- Colts Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Patullo served as assistant wide receivers coach for the Titans in 2014.
- Indianapolis Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Gannon was with the Titans from 2012-13 as a defensive assistant/quality control coach.
- Colts QB-Andrew Luck's father, Oliver Luck, was selected by the Houston Oilers in the second round (44th overall) of the 1982 NFL Draft. He played for the Oilers from 1982-86.
- Titans RB-Dion Lewis spent time with the Colts during the 2014 season.
College Connections:
- Colts C-Ryan Kelly (2011-15) spent time with Titans RB-Derrick Henry (2013-15), LB-Rashaan Evans (2014-17) and FB-Jalston Fowler (2010-14) at Alabama.
- Indianapolis CB-Nate Hairston and Tennessee OLB-Sharif Finch both attended Temple from 2013-16.
- Colts S-Corey Moore and Titans C-Ben Jones spent one season (2011) together at Georgia.
- Indianapolis DE-Jabaal Sheard and Tennessee RB-Dion Lewis were both at Pittsburgh from 2009-2010.
- Colts DT-Al Woods and Titans DT-Bennie Logan spent one season (2009) together at LSU.
- Indianapolis G-Mark Glowinski (2012-14) and LB-Najee Goode (2007-2011) spent time at West Virginia with Tennessee G-Quinton Spain (2010-14).
- Colts G/C-Quenton Nelson (2014-17) spent time with Titans Offensive Coordinator Matt LaFleur (2014) and Defensive Assistant Scott Booker (2010-16) at Notre Dame.
- Booker also spent one season (2009) with Indianapolis TE-Jack Doyle at Western Kentucky.
- Colts S-Malik Hooker (2014-16) and DT/DE-Tyquan Lewis (2014-17) spent time with Titans Secondary Coach Kerry Coombs (2012-17) and Defensive Assistant Ryan Crow (2017) at Ohio State.
- Indianapolis Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus spent time with Tennessee LS-Beau Brinkley and QB-Blaine Gabbert at Missouri in 2008.
- Eberflus played at Toledo from 1988-91 and coached there from 1992-2000 while Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees served in the same role for the Rockets from 1990-93.
- Indianapolis Tight Ends Coach Tom Manning (2010, 2012-15) was coaching at Toledo when Tennessee RB-David Fluellen (2010-13) played there.
- Colts Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson and Titans Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman were both at Miami of Ohio from 2001-02.
NFL Connections:
- Indianapolis CB-Pierre Desir played for Cleveland in 2015 while Tennessee Strength and Conditioning Assistant Taylor Porter and WR-Darius Jennings were with the team.
- Colts DT/DE-Denico Autry (2014-17) and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson (2015-17) spent time with Titans LB-Daren Bates (2016), Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore (2015-17) and S-Brynden Trawick (2016) in Oakland.
- Johnson was with Jacksonville in 2012 when Tennessee QB-Blaine Gabbert and Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman were there.
- Colts C/G-Evan Boehm and Gabbert were both with Arizona in 2017.
- Indianapolis Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman and Gabbert were with San Francisco from 2014-16.
- Colts QB-Jacoby Brissett (2016), CB-Kenny Moore II (2017), DE-Jabaal Sheard (2015-16), Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (2015-17), Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo (2014-15) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Frank Ross (2015-17) were all with New England when Titans CB-Malcolm Butler (2014-17), RB-Dion Lewis (2015-17), G-Josh Kline (2013-15), General Manager Jon Robinson (2002-2013) and CB-Logan Ryan (2013-16) were there.
- Sheard also spent time with Titans Offensive Assistant Luke Steckel with Cleveland from 2011-12. Sheard also spent the 2013 season with Tennessee Offensive Assistant Mike Sullivan with the Browns.
- Indianapolis WR-Ryan Grant and Tennessee LB-Will Compton both played for Washington from 2014-17.
- Colts S-Corey Moore (2015-17) spent time with Titans C-Ben Jones (2012-15), TE-MyCole Pruitt (2017), Strength and Conditioning Assistant Brian Bell (2015-17), Outside Linebackers Shane Bowen (2016-17), Quarterbacks Coach Pat O'Hara (2015-17) and Head Coach Mike Vrabel (2014-17) in Houston.
- Indianapolis LB-Najee Goode (2013-17) and Head Coach Frank Reich (2016-17) spent time with Tennessee T-Dennis Kelly (2012-15) and DT-Bennie Logan (2013-16) in Philadelphia.
- Goode spent one season (2012) with Titans TE-Luke Stocker in Tampa Bay.
- Colts WR-Dontrelle Inman and Pruitt spent the 2016 season together in Chicago.
- Indianapolis K-Adam Vinatieri (1996-2005) and Ventrone (2007-08 as a player) spent time with Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees (2004-09), Vrabel (2001-08) and Robinson (2002-2013) in New England.
- Colts CB-Pierre Desir (2016), Inman (2014-17), Reich (2013-15), Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni (2013-17) and DeGuglielmo (2016) were with Aukerman (2013-16) with the Chargers.
- Indianapolis S-Mike Mitchell and Tennessee Defensive Line Coach Terrell Williams spent the 2012 season with Oakland.
- Colts General Manager Chris Ballard (2013-16) and Sirianni (2009-2012) were both with Kansas City while Titans S-Kendrick Lewis (2010-13) and K-Ryan Succop (2009-2013) were there. Sirianni also spent time on the Chiefs with Vrabel (2008-09 as a player).
- Indianapolis Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Gannon was with Minnesota when Pruitt played there from 2015-16.
- Colts Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair was coaching with the Buccaneers in 2014 when Titans TE-Luke Stocker played there. Robinson was also with the Buccaneers in 2014.
- Indianapolis Defensive Backs/Safeties Coach Alan Williams and Tennessee Strength and Conditioning Coach Tom Kanavy were both with Minnesota from 2012-13.
- Colts Linebackers Coach Dave Borgonzi spent time with Porter and Robinson in Tampa Bay in 2015.
- Indianapolis CB-Arthur Maulet, DE-Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tennessee S-Kenny Vaccaro all spent time with New Orleans in 2017.
Hometown Connection:
- Indianapolis LB-Zaire Franklin, Tennessee FS-Kevin Byard and TE-Jonnu Smith are from Philadelphia, Pa.
- Colts CB-Kenny Moore II and Titans CB-Kenneth Durden are from Valdosta, Ga. and attended Lowndes (Ga.) High School together for two years.
- Indianapolis CB-Nate Hairston and Tennessee NT-Darius Kilgo hail from Washington D.C.
- Colts QB-Andrew Luck and Titans OLB-Brian Orakpo are natives of Houston, Texas.
- Indianapolis TE-Eric Ebron, DE-Kemoko Turay and Tennessee WR-Tajae Sharpe are from Newark, N.J.
- Colts Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Titans K-Ryan Succop hail from Pittsburgh, Pa.