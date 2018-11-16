Colts To Wear Color Rush Look Week 12 Against Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they are going to wear their Color Rush uniform in their Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins. It’ll be just the second time in franchise history the team has worn a blue-on-blue look.

Nov 15, 2018 at 07:20 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Blue la la.

One year after debuting their Color Rush look, the Indianapolis Colts are feeling blue again, as the team announced today it will be wearing its all-blue look — blue jerseys on top of blue pants — for its Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins Nov. 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff that day is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Click here to get your tickets for this matchup of two AFC playoff hopefuls.

The Colts broke out their Color Rush look for the very first time in 2017 for their Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos. The blue-on-blue theme was a major success, and even some Colts legends — some of whom were, let's say, a little jealous — weighed in on the look.

The Colts' Color Rush uniforms were actually unveiled prior to the 2016 season, but because their Thursday game fell on Thanksgiving that year, the team was able to defer debuting the all-blue look to last season.

Since joining the National Football League as the Baltimore Colts in 1953, the team's overall look has changed very little. The Colts added gray pants to wear with their blue jerseys from 1982 to 1987, and in 1995 the team wore blue pants with its white jerseys for three games. This year's game against the Dolphins will mark the Colts' second-ever blue-on-blue look, however.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Colts' Color Rush look is that their jerseys feature a white number font reminiscent of the one utilized by the team in the late-1950s into the 1960s.

The NFL's Color Rush theme began in 2015 and was met with mixed reviews from fans, players and the clubs themselves. While some loved their monochromatic look, others weren't as impressed; some teams even flat-out refused to participate (the Washington Redskins went so far as to propose eliminating Color Rush at the NFL's annual meetings in 2016, but later withdrew their proposal before it had a chance to be voted on).

The league removed its Color Rush requirement for Thursday Night Football games beginning this season, but some teams, like the Colts, are still choosing to don the color-on-color look for at least one game, if not more, in 2018.

PHOTOS:  Colts Color Rush Uniforms Are Back

For a second time in franchise history, the Indianapolis Colts will wear blue on blue. The uniforms will be worn on 11/25 against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

