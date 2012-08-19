Colts-Steelers Pre-game Report

](http://careyindiana.com/)

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

The Colts were victorious in their last appearance in Heinz Field. Indianapolis beat Pittsburgh, 24-20, on November 9, 2008. Defensive back Melvin Bullitt clinched the win with a last-second end zone interception.

This is the 21st preseason meeting between the clubs. The last preseason meeting between the teams was 12 years ago to the day, with the Colts earning a 24-23 victory over Pittsburgh in Mexico City.

The Colts will play the starters into the second quarter, but not beyond. They will get a little more playing exposure this Sunday than they did in the opener.

The weather tonight in Pittsburgh is clear with temperatures in the 60s. The low tonight will be in the upper 50s.

LINE-UP CHANGES