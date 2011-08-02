COLTS SIGN 2011 FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICK

The Indianapolis Colts today signed its 2011 first round (22nd overall) NFL draft selection, offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo, according to Vice President and General Manager, Chris Polian.

Aug 02, 2011 at 02:07 AM
2011_Draft_Castonzo4_big.jpg




The team also signed linebacker Ernie Sims and defensive end Jamaal Anderson while placing linebacker Darry Beckwith on waivers.

"Thanks to the Colts organization we were able to get this done," said Castonzo. "Now I am excited to get into camp and get to work with my teammates. I know there is a lot for me to learn and I am going to do whatever I can to get on the field."

At 6-7, 305 pounds, Castonzo holds the record for career starts at Boston College (54) while earning Associated Press Third-Team All-America honors and First-Team All-ACC accolades. He was also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Lowe's Senior CLASS Award.

Last season, Castonzo served as a team captain and started all 13 games at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that blocked for a rushing attack that ranked 16th nationally as running back Montel Harris led the conference individually.

As a junior in 2008, Castonzo garnered SI.com All-America honorable mention honors as well as being named a First-Team All-ACC selection. During his freshman season (2007), he supported current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during his record-setting senior campaign.

A native of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, Castonzo was a two-way tackle at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.

Sims, 6-0, 230 pounds, is a five-year NFL veteran who spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions (2006-09) and the 2010 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 74 career contests, the Tallahassee, Florida native has totaled 475 tackles (329 solo), 4.5 sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He started all 16 contests in his first three seasons in Detroit and in 2007, totaled a career-high 134 tackles while grabbing his first career interception.

In his final season at Florida State (2005), Sims was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award while garnering All-ACC honorable mention honors. He set a career-high with 10 tackles for loss, while registering 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery that year.

Anderson, 6-6, 289 pounds, was the eighth overall selection by Atlanta in the 2007 NFL Draft.  In four seasons with the Falcons, the Little Rock, Arkansas native started in 47 of 60 career contests and tallied 4.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

At Arkansas, Anderson earned First-Team All-SEC accolades while being named to the honorable mention All-America team in his junior season (2006). He led the conference in sacks with 13.5 while contributing with 19.5 tackles for loss.

Castonzo will be available to the media tomorrow, August 3, following the 9:30 a.m. morning practice session.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2021 will bring yet another loaded wide receiver draft class to the NFL. Here are some of the names you should know ahead of this year's NFL Draft. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Running Backs

The Colts have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, beginning with the 21st overall selection. Could another running back join a loaded backfield this year?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 12

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

In Case You Missed It: April 2-8

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

2021 NFL Draft: Notable Players Picked With Colts' Selections, from Randy Moss to Lynn Swann to Tyreek Hill

The Colts have six selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Who are some of the best players who've been drafted with those picks in the past?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 5

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Jonathan Taylor Be Even Better in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

In Case You Missed It: March 26 - April 1

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 29

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Carson Wentz Change Offense in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 22

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising