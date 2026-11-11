Colts rookies are giving fans something to cheer about for seasons to come

Rookie defensive end Caden Curry didn't know he would be running out of the tunnel and announced as a starter until he arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday morning.

In fact, when the Center Grove High School alum found out he'd be announced as a starter for the Colts in a stadium he grew up going to, he was told it'd be to get the fans going.

Although 2026 hasn't gone as expected, the Colts' rookie class is giving fans something to cheer about not only this year, but beyond.

Playing time for rookies has gradually built up over the last nine weeks. Curry went from three defensive snaps in Week 1 to 29 in Week 9. He's had a fumble recovery in each of the last two games and recorded his first career sack on Sunday against the Cowboys.