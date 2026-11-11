Colts rookies are giving fans something to cheer about for seasons to come

Rookie defensive end Caden Curry didn't know he would be running out of the tunnel and announced as a starter until he arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday morning.
In fact, when the Center Grove High School alum found out he'd be announced as a starter for the Colts in a stadium he grew up going to, he was told it'd be to get the fans going.
Although 2026 hasn't gone as expected, the Colts' rookie class is giving fans something to cheer about not only this year, but beyond.
Playing time for rookies has gradually built up over the last nine weeks. Curry went from three defensive snaps in Week 1 to 29 in Week 9. He's had a fumble recovery in each of the last two games and recorded his first career sack on Sunday against the Cowboys.
"Obviously, if they're going to put me in a position to make a play, I'm gonna do my most and the best version of myself to go out there and make that play," Curry said. "And really growing every day with experience and having the guys around me that are helping me and coaching me every single day."
To improve in their inaugural NFL season, rookies need one thing most of all: playing time. Nearly every member of the draft class has seen an increase in reps, and some have even moved into a consistent starting role.
Linebacker CJ Allen went from 0 snaps in Week 1 to 79 defensive snaps and wearing the green dot in Week 9. He totaled double-digit tackles in each of his first two career starts, and nearly had an interception of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo shared Tuesday that Allen will remain the defensive play caller for the rest of the season, and it's not just because of his on-field performance.
The loss of captain DeForest Buckner to a trade just over two weeks ago was not only one that could be felt on the defensive line, but also the sidelines. Even though Allen is a rookie, and 11 years younger than Buckner, he's already making his voice heard.
"As we're taking the field as the game's going on, he's leading the charge, you know, of getting the guys hyped up," Anarumo said. "And as he's running out on the field as a 21-year-old kid, you know what I mean? So he's already got that leadership built in him. And I saw it come out in him on Sunday, which was great."
On the other side of the ball, running back Seth McGowan has become a reliable, consistent RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor. In his first nine games, he has more rushing yards combined (208) than each of the last two backup running backs (171) in the same amount of time.
McGowan also runs like he's mad at the ground and should be a contender for Kyle Brandt's "Angry Runs" segment on "Good Morning Football"weekly.
"He's a young up-and-coming player who's playing hard and playing good hard team football," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "He's been fun to coach and he's got a great attitude around here throughout the week. So good you know Seth is on a good trajectory right now."
Both coordinators are aware that there's still growing to do for each young player. With increased reps and playing time, as well as the willingness to learn off the field, will only make each better down the stretch and for seasons to come.
"Those young guys are around the building, they wanna do as much as they can for this team, for this organization, for this city to get us going in the right direction," Anarumo said. "They not only got a chance to be a heck of a player, but they're also, you know, about the right things, and that's so important."