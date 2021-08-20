Download the Official Colts Mobile App - Get Ready For The 2021 NFL Season!

The Official Indianapolis Colts Mobile App is new and improved for the 2021 NFL Season.

Download it today from the App Store or Google Play.

A must-have for any Colts fan – The Colts App will keep you connected to your favorite team throughout the year with the latest news, behind-the-scenes access and live, local Colts games.

PLUS, you'll have everything you need for gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium with your digital tickets in the Colts App!

» NEW LOOK & FEEL

Now, everything you need can be found quickly and easily via the new home screen:

  • Season Schedule
  • Important Updates
  • Upcoming Game Information
  • Latest News, Videos, Photos
  • And much more...

The Colts App is your official source for roster moves, injury updates, game analysis and more. Watch Emmy award-winning features from Colts Productions and browse exclusive photo galleries of your team both on and off the field.

DON'T FORGET - Opt-in to mobile push notifications and never miss the latest Colts news. And remember to enable location services to access exclusive offers and in-stadium features!

» SIMPLE MOBILE TICKET ACCESS

The Colts App is the best way to access your Colts Tickets.

Whether you're headed to Lucas Oil Stadium, transferring tickets to someone else or trying to sell them, you need the Colts mobile app.

The Colts App is your one-stop shop for all things mobile ticketing. So, download now and log in using the email address and password associated with your Colts ticket account or Ticketmaster account to get started!

Learn more at Colts.com/MobileTicketing

» ENHANCED AUDIO/VIDEO PLAYER

The new multimedia player gives Colts fans more control over the video and audio they consume via the Colts app. Not only does the new player allow you to skip forward and backward within content, Colts fans now have access to:

Playlists: When you play any audio or video within the Colts app a list of items to watch or listen to will be displayed below the player.

Background audio: Now you can listen to the most recent Official Colts Podcast (or any piece of audio!) and continue to browse the app while it plays in the background. Open up the main menu and tap the audio icon found in the bottom right to return to the podcast.

» LIVE LOCAL GAMES

A live stream of all locally broadcast games will be available on the Colts app. Simply visit the home screen during the game and tap the red banner at the top of the screen.

More details on live streaming and other ways to watch and listen to Colts games can be found at Colts.com/WaysToWatch

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

The Colts App may have a new look, but it still has everything a Colts fan needs:

  • BREAKING NEWS ALERTS – Get the latest Colts news sent straight to your phone when you customize your notification settings.
  • SCHEDULE – The Colts App offers easy access to the full schedule and ticket buying options.
  • TEAM INFO – One-stop shop for the current roster, depth chart, practice reports and statistics.
  • GAMECENTER – Real-time scoring updates, statistics and exclusive highlights from the field.
  • PRO SHOP – Get the latest and best Colts merchandise at the Colts Pro Shop.
  • COLTS ARCADE – Check out all the chances to win great Colts prizes and more.

