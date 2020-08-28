Colts Live: Lucas Oil Stadium Scrimmage Pre-Show - Saturday, August 29th @ Noon ET

Tune in for team warm-ups, exclusive interviews with Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni and Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds and analysis prior to training camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Aug 28, 2020 at 06:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

On Saturday, August 29th the Indianapolis Colts will conduct the second of two training camp practices at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the practices are closed to the public, Colts fans can tune in for a live pre-show at noon ET on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Facebook and Twitter.

Colts Live presented by Lucas Oil will feature:

  • Exclusive interviews with Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni and Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds
  • Live feed of stretching, warm-ups and individual drills prior to the scrimmage
  • Analysis from Voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor, Larra Overton and Jeffrey Gorman

Download the Colts mobile app today (available for iOS and Android) and remember to turn on push notifications to be alerted when the show goes live.

-﻿--

Sign up for the weekly Colts newsletter to get the best Colts news, behind-the-scenes features and photos delivered straight to your inbox!

Related Content

2020 Camp Chatter: Daurice Fountain & Dezmon Patmon
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Daurice Fountain & Dezmon Patmon

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from wide receivers Daurice Fountain and Dezmon Patmon in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Nick Sirianni On Trey Burton's Presence, Dezmon Patmon's Rise, Danny Pinter's Development
news

Nick Sirianni On Trey Burton's Presence, Dezmon Patmon's Rise, Danny Pinter's Development

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni talked to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on new tight end Trey Burton and his place within the offense, as well as the development of two rookies in wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and offensive lineman Danny Pinter?
Matt Eberflus On Malik Hooker's Camp, Two Risers On D-Line, Rookie Progress
news

Matt Eberflus On Malik Hooker's Camp, Two Risers On D-Line, Rookie Progress

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on safety Malik Hooker's training camp, two rising players along the defensive line, how three late-round rookies are progressing and more?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality

After an off day for the players on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts got back after it Wednesday with their seventh fully-padded training camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III
news

Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.
Colts Mailbag: Defensive End Possibilities, Receiver Depth, T.Y. Hilton's Health
news

Colts Mailbag: Defensive End Possibilities, Receiver Depth, T.Y. Hilton's Health

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about the candidates to start at defensive end opposite Justin Houston, how the receiver depth is shaking out so far in training camp, where top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is at health-wise and much more.
2020 Camp Chatter: Anthony Castonzo, Justin Houston, Darius Leonard & Zach Pascal
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Anthony Castonzo, Justin Houston, Darius Leonard & Zach Pascal

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from tackle Anthony Castonzo, defensive end Justin Houston, linebacker Darius Leonard and wide receiver Zach Pascal in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich Evaluates Philip Rivers' Camp So Far: 'I Like The Trajectory That We're On'
news

Frank Reich Evaluates Philip Rivers' Camp So Far: 'I Like The Trajectory That We're On'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What did he have to say about his evaluation of quarterback Philip Rivers to this point of training camp, why it's so important to create game-like conditions in practice and how much added emphasis these practices have in the kicking competition?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday held their first of two training camp scrimmages of the week at Lucas Oil Stadium, as head coach Frank Reich tried to simulate a typical gameday in a year with no preseason games. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured
news

Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured

The Indianapolis Colts today announced tight end Andrew Vollert has been activated from the exempt list. In a corresponding move, wide receiver Chad Williams was waived-injured.
The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29
news

The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Advertising