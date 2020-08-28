Colts Live: Lucas Oil Stadium Scrimmage Pre-Show - Saturday, August 29th @ Noon ET

On Saturday, August 29th the Indianapolis Colts will conduct the second of two training camp practices at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the practices are closed to the public, Colts fans can tune in for a live pre-show at noon ET on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Facebook and Twitter.
Colts Live presented by Lucas Oil will feature:
- Exclusive interviews with Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni and Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds
- Live feed of stretching, warm-ups and individual drills prior to the scrimmage
- Analysis from Voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor, Larra Overton and Jeffrey Gorman