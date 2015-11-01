Colts Land In Dreary Charlotte For Monday Night Football

Intro: The Colts have arrived in Charlotte for their Week Eight matchup on Monday against the Panthers. What is the weather outlook for the Colts second Monday Night Football contest of 2015?

Nov 01, 2015 at 09:10 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LuckNewton.jpg

CHARLOTTE – The rain gear and the Colts (3-4) arrived in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon with the forecast littered with showers for the next 36 hours.

Overcast skies greeted the Colts when they landed Sunday in Charlotte.

Those skies are expected to open up with an 85 percent chance for rain on Monday. The showers are not supposed to leave the Charlotte area until Monday night.

Will rain on Monday call for the Panthers (6-0) to rely even more on their top ranked rushed offense?

Here are some notes to keep an eye on before the Colts and Panthers kick off on Monday night:

PANTHERS GAME NOTES

  • For those watching the game Monday night, tune into ESPN where Mike Trico and Jon Gruden will have the broadcast for the 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff. Tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey, Jim Sorgi and Matt Taylor.
  • The Colts will be looking to end the Carolina Panthers' longest running regular season win streak in the NFL (10 games).
  • Monday night pits the No. 1 overall picks from the 2011 (Cam Newton) and 2012 (Andrew Luck) NFL Drafts.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Patience Pays Off For Mo Alie-Cox In First Two-Touchdown Performance

Mo Alie-Cox knew big plays were coming his way this season — he just had to wait for the right opportunities. That patience paid off Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as the big tight end hauled in a single-game career-best two touchdown receptions in Indy's big road win.
news

Colts Rediscover Offensive Identity To Claim First Win Of 2021

The Indianapolis Colts' offense wants to establish the run in order to open up the rest of the playbook — something that didn't come to fruition in the team's first three games. But Sunday's road win over the Miami Dolphins saw an at-times dominant rushing attack for the Colts, helping Indy earn its first win of the season.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (2021 Week 4)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising