Colts Land In Dreary Charlotte For Monday Night Football

CHARLOTTE – The rain gear and the Colts (3-4) arrived in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon with the forecast littered with showers for the next 36 hours.
Overcast skies greeted the Colts when they landed Sunday in Charlotte.
Those skies are expected to open up with an 85 percent chance for rain on Monday. The showers are not supposed to leave the Charlotte area until Monday night.
Will rain on Monday call for the Panthers (6-0) to rely even more on their top ranked rushed offense?
Here are some notes to keep an eye on before the Colts and Panthers kick off on Monday night:
PANTHERS GAME NOTES
- For those watching the game Monday night, tune into ESPN where Mike Trico and Jon Gruden will have the broadcast for the 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff. Tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey, Jim Sorgi and Matt Taylor.
- The Colts will be looking to end the Carolina Panthers' longest running regular season win streak in the NFL (10 games).
- Monday night pits the No. 1 overall picks from the 2011 (Cam Newton) and 2012 (Andrew Luck) NFL Drafts.
