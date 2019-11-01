roundup-183

Colts Fans From Mexico Make Memories At Lucas Oil Stadium 

They've followed their team from afar. On Sunday, Colts fans from Mexico got to see them up close and in person - and made memories that will last a lifetime.  

Nov 01, 2019 at 08:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
Mexican fans

They came out of the tunnel and onto the field cheering, chanting, and waving the Mexican flag. Some wore sombreros, they all wore Colts blue, and they all wore big smiles.

On Sunday, 14 members of the Colts fan club in Mexico descended on Lucas Oil Stadium to see their team play the Denver Broncos up close and in person.

"I am the fiercest Colts fan in Mexico," said Alex Villafan from Mexico City.

Asked what made him a Colts fan, he responded, "Peyton Manning."

Ana Castro is from Chihuahua. She started watching Colts games with her husband.

IMG_9131

"He's the biggest fan," she said.

Eventually, she became a fan too.

On Sunday, they watched their team warm up from the sideline in a stadium filled with Colts fans.

"It's really cool to see that we have fans all over the world," said Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez. "I come from a Mexican - Latin background, so that's awesome."

IMG_9158

Sanchez's mother is from Guanajuato and his father is from Michoacán. He's proud of his heritage and he forms a special bond with those he shares it with.

"There are actually a lot of fans that reach out to me on Instagram and they're like, 'Keep going!' It's pretty cool," he said. "Having that background, I think they root for me a little extra. I'm really blessed."

Just as social media has made the world a little smaller - it's made the Colts fan base a little larger.

IMG_9287

"We are seeing a growing contingent of avid Colts fans in Mexico and other countries," said Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward. "I think digital media in today's world helps, making it easier to connect with fans around the world. In particular, our Colts digital media people play a huge role in engaging foreign fans."

The Colts fan club in Mexico has 120 members - approximately 50 of them gather in Mexico City on game day to cheer on their team.

On Sunday, Colts fans from Mexico gathered in Indianapolis where they connected with their extended Colts family and showed that just like them - they bleed blue.

"It's incredible to actually see these fans travel to Indiana for a game," Ward said. "I was able to meet a few of them pre-game, and they were as fired-up and excited as anyone in our crowd. They definitely brought some 12th man support from south of the border!"

IMG_9213

Social media doesn't just bring fans closer to their team - it also brings them closer to each other.

Villafan met his girlfriend, Selma Mendez Hernandez, through the Colts.

"She's from the booster club in Chihuahua and I'm from the booster club in Mexico City," he said.

While they were on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, Villafan decided to take a memorable moment and make it even more memorable - by asking her to marry him.

IMG_9165

And she said yes.

"It's my first time in Indianapolis and my first game and I'm getting married!" she said.

More than 2,000 miles away, the Colts brought two fans together.

IMG_9190

The first time they saw their team together in person - it brought them together for life.

Fandom has no borders, no boundaries, and no barriers.

IMG_9154

Separated by miles, geography, and language - when passionate fans come together, they're not just fans - they're family.

Related Content

news

Colts And Anthem Team Up To Promote Hoosier Health

The Colts know how important health is - to their football team and their community. That's why they teamed up with Anthem to promote Blue Ticket to Health.

news

Tis The Season: Colts Give Back With Presents And Presence In December

It's the season of giving. From clothes and shoes and presents to their presence - being able to give back is something the Colts take to heart.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Gathers Friends And Family To Make Christmas Dreams Come True

The real meaning of Christmas is bringing people together in the spirit of love, hope, and joy. It's something Colts mascot, Blue, does all year long. But at Christmastime, he brings family and friends together to give back in a big way.

news

Colts And Red Gold Have Relationship Based On Family, Community, And Service

A good partner brings out the best in you. That's what the Colts and Red Gold have done for more than a decade - and it's something they look forward to doing for years to come.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Earns His Place In Mascot Hall Of Fame

The furry face of the franchise since 2006 - this summer, Colts mascot, Blue, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

news

Our Hearts To Your Soles: Colts And Methodist Sports Give Back At Wheeler Mission

The Colts teamed up with Methodist Sports Medicine to help men from the Wheeler Mission kick off the holiday season and start the New Year on the right foot.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!

news

Colts Partner With Wagner Reese To Salute America's Heroes

In November, the Colts teamed up with Wagner Reese to kick off a monthlong celebration of events to salute and honor America's heroes.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!

news

Fate Brought Emma Into Ryan Kelly's Life - And She Brought Jake With Her.

Ryan Kelly never saw himself as a small dog guy. But when his girlfriend, Emma, came into his life - she brought Jake with her. And they've been inseparable ever since.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!

news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Blue Friday” No Fee Offer

"Blue Friday" No Fee Offer

Colts Fans! Take advantage of our Blue Friday offer and enjoy no fees on single-game tickets to our Fan Appreciation game against the Houston Texans!

Find Tickets More Info
Advertising