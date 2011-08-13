COLTS FALL AT ST. LOUIS

RAMS' JOSH BROWN BOOTS FOUR FIELD GOALS IN 33-10 VICTORY A few minutes after the Colts lost 33-10 to the St. Louis Rams on Saturday night, Coach Jim Caldwell began looking ahead to the Indianapolis team's return this week to its Anderson, Ind., training camp.

Aug 13, 2011 at 10:12 AM
2011_ColtsVsSTL41_big.jpg


Caldwell had improvement in mind.

            "The big part will be the evaluation of this film and correcting any mistakes and errors we had," Caldwell said on Colts radio in the wake of his team's defeat at the Edward Jones Dome. "Hopefully, we'll just be able to work through all of our issues and try to get things really straightened out on both sides of the ball and in our kicking game."

            The Rams used a strong running game and Josh Brown's impressive kicking to put the victory away in the preseason opener for both teams.

            The Rams rolled up 21 first downs and 169 rushing yards. Keith Toston bulled his way to 64 rushing yards on 11 carries for St. Louis.

            Brown's big night included field goals of 60 and 53 yards.

            For the Colts, Dan Orlovsky hit 4-of-10 passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Curtis Painter, who started at quarterback, also suffered an interception as he completed 3-of-6 passes for 55 yards, including a 41-yarder to Pierre Garcon that set up a field goal. Tight end Mike McNeill led Colts receivers with three catches for 33 yards.

"Overall, obviously, it doesn't feel good," Caldwell said about the loss, which was the club's seventh straight in preseason openers. "You turn the ball over three times and oftentimes you're going to find yourself on the wrong side of the ledger."

            The Colts' leading rusher was rookie Darren Evans, an Indianapolis native and undrafted rookie, who totaled 52 yards on eight carries. Another rookie, fourth-round draftee Delone Carter, rushed for 29 yards on six attempts.

            "That's what preseason is for, to get a chance to kind of see exactly where you are," Caldwell said. "It's a pretty good test and gives you a good idea where your young guys are. (Saturday's game is) going to give us a chance to look at some things and get some things straightened out. But there were some good things."

            Rookie offensive tackles Anthony Castonzo and Ben Ijalana fell into that category. Both saw extensive playing time in their NFL debut, Castonzo on the left side, Ijalana on the right. Caldwell liked their work.

            "They didn't give up any sacks. That's a plus," the coach said. "We'll have to look at the film. … I think they hung in there pretty well. They got a good dose of work, which is what we were interested in doing."

            The Colts played most of their offensive starters only one series and their defensive starters only two series. Quarterback Peyton Manning, still recovering from neck surgery, didn't suit up.  He did travel with the team to St. Louis.

            The Colts continue their preseason on Friday night when the Washington Redskins visit Lucas Oil Stadium. With more work at training camp this week, Caldwell hopes to see growth.

            "That's the key," he said. "We got a good look at a lot of young guys (at St. Louis), and between this game and the next, I think you'll see some improvement."

SCORING RECAP

FIRST QUARTER (11:51 remaining)

St. Louis' Sam Bradford hit Lance Kendricks with a six-yard pass to open the scoring. Josh Brown connected on the extra point. The drive went 16 yards on four plays in 2:07. Rams defensive back Quintin Mikell set up the touchdown with an interception and 16-yard return. Rams 7, Colts 0

FIRST QUARTER (7:06 remaining)

Indy got on the scoreboard as Adam Vinatieri booted a 23-yard field goal. The drive went 10 plays and 80 yards in 4:45. The big play was Curtis Painter's 41-yard pass to Pierre Garcon, who made the grab as he tumbled backward. Rams 7, Colts 3

FIRST QUARTER (4:09 remaining)

St. Louis' Brown hit a 30-yard field goal after a four-play, four-yard drive in 1:30. The score was set up by another Rams interception, this one by Craig Dahl when a pass from Colts quarterback Dan Orlovsky to Chris Brooks deflected off Brooks' hands. Rams 10, Colts 3

SECOND QUARTER (11:00 remaining)

St. Louis' Cadillac Williams burst over left tackle for a one-yard touchdown to cap a 14-play, 63-yard drive in 7:14. Brown connected on the extra point. The big play was a timely completion from Bradford to Kendricks for 15 yards on a third-and-five play at midfield. Rams 17, Colts 3

SECOND QUARTER (5:19 remaining)

St. Louis' Brown hit a 21-yard field goal following an eight-play, 52-yard drive in 3:56. A couple of 17-yard gainers helped set up the score. The first was a pass from A.J. Feeley to Kendricks. On the next play Jerious Norwood ran off right tackle for another 17. Rams 20, Colts 3

SECOND QUARTER (0:00 remaining)

The Rams' Brown finished off a strong first half when he connected on a 60-yard field goal as time expired. A.J. Feeley did a nice job of clock management to get Brown in position. The drive went 12 plays and 47 yards in 3:06. A big play was Feeley's third-down pass to Mardy Gilyard for a 10-yard gain that kept the drive alive. Rams 23, Colts 3

THIRD QUARTER (9:38 remaining)

Rams running back Keith Toston scored on a tough five-yard run up the middle. Brown hit the extra point. The drive went nine plays and 73 yards in 5:22. Feeley found Alexander for an 18-yard gain that served as the drive's big play. Rams 30, Colts 3

THIRD QUARTER (7:23 remaining)

The Colts' offense got untracked with a pinpoint connection, Orlovsky to Taj Smith, for a 44-yard score. Pat McAfee booted the extra point. The drive went four plays and 85 yards in 2:15. Rookie Chad Spann opened the drive with a couple of change-of-direction runs for eight and four yards. Rams 30, Colts 10

THIRD QUARTER (2:10 remaining)

Brown's splendid game continued for the Rams as he hit a 53-yard field goal. It capped a six-play, 27-yard drive in 3:26. Toston provided the big play, slashing for a nine-yard gain early in the drive. Rams 33, Colts 10

