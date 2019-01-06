Colts Deliver Record-Setting Rushing Performance To Drop Texans

The Colts struggled to get anything going on the ground in their two other meetings against the Texans this season, running for 41 and 50 yards in Weeks 4 and 14, respectfully, against a defense that didn't allow a single 100-yard rusher throughout the regular season.

That wouldn't be the case on Saturday.

Indianapolis, which has now won 10 of its last 11 games, already had 85 yards by halftime, including a two-yard touchdown run by Mack, and went into the break a confident bunch with a 21-0 lead.

While the Colts' overall offensive attack wasn't humming as well in the second half, Indy continued to pound the rock to milk the clock and get big chunks of yards in the process. The Colts ran the ball 19 times for 115 yards in the final two quarters, with Mack's 11 carries for 86 yards — which included a 29-yard carry late in the third quarter — leading the way.

"In playoff football, how do you win games?" Reich asked his team in his postgame speech. "You dominate up front!"

The Colts advance to the Divisional Round, where the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, await. Kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m. ET next Saturday, Jan. 12, at Arrowhead Stadium, and the game will be televised on NBC.