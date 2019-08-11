Colts Cheerleaders Attend NubAbility Camp To Inspire And Be Inspired

She had to do it for a while.

But some people have to do it forever.

It brought her back to a patient she had while she was a nurse at Riley Hospital for Children.

"It was back in 2017. She was only 11 at the time and she had been involved in a train accident and she ended up amputating her leg. I had always wondered how she was doing. She had never met me when she was awake. I kept tabs on her, but I started to get interested in how she was coping, what her comeback was like, and how I could maybe mirror that myself."

Then one day, it hit her - that was her challenge. But finding the patient was a challenge itself.

"I reached out to police departments, fire departments, the hospital itself, past doctors, residents, her school - I reached out to everyone I knew to find this girl."