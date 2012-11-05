COLTS APPEARANCE ON THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BENEFIT LOCAL SCHOOL

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – This Thursday, November 8, the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Colts first nationally-televised primetime game of the 2012 regular season. In addition to the national spotlight of Thursday night on the NFL Network, the Colts participation in the game will also benefit Eastbrook Elementary School in Indianapolis through the NFL PLAY 60 DonorsChoose.org Showdown.

The program, launched this year by the NFL in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, features two deserving youth health and fitness projects from the cities of the two teams competing in the Thursday Night Football game. The winning project will be funded 100 percent by NFL PLAY 60, and the other will receive funding of 50 percent.

*The Colts are encouraging fans to vote for Eastbrook Elementary School by visiting www.nflrush.com/choose. Fans may vote one time each hour until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. (EST). *

Eastbrook Elementary School in Indianapolis is competing with Chimney Lakes Elementary School in Jacksonville, Fla. Each school is trying to earn the most fan votes in order to receive funding for their respective youth health and fitness project.