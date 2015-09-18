Colts, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Honor Nineveh "Angel"

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce Suzie Hedrick, a Nineveh, Ind. resident, as a 2015 honoree of the Colts Anthem Angels program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Hedrick will be recognized at the Colts home game this Monday, September 21, 2015, for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Suzie Hedrick has served her community as a Pediatric Dialysis Nurse at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for over 15 years. She has been nominated as this week's Anthem Angel for going above and beyond her normal duties to plan a Kidney Camp for kids from 8-18 who are on dialysis, have a kidney disease, or have had a kidney transplant. The camp is free to attend, and provides needed medical supervision for kids who normally would not be able to take part in summer camp like many of their friends due to their dialysis needs. The camp has been running for more than 10 years now, and it was Suzie who first brought this idea to Indiana along with the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana.

Suzie takes the lead on camp, planning details such as obtaining doctor approval, organizing medical supplies, and creating a different theme for the camp each year. Now totaling more than 40 kids, she puts in the extra effort to make sure every camper has the care they need while at camp and has a great experience. She strives to make this camp as special as possible for each kid, and looks forward to the camp every year.

"Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" was established by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosier "First Respondents" who may have received little or no recognition for the strides they have made to help others in human-service related professions.

In honor of Hedrick's heroism, she will receive four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets to the Colts game, a feature story with her photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout) and on www.colts.com, as well as on-field recognition at the game.

