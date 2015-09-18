Colts, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Honor Nineveh "Angel"

Suzie Hedrick has served her community as a Pediatric Dialysis Nurse at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for over 15 years.

Sep 18, 2015 at 02:30 AM
Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Brown III walks off the field during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

anthemangel-henrick.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce Suzie Hedrick, a Nineveh, Ind. resident, as a 2015 honoree of the Colts Anthem Angels program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Hedrick will be recognized at the Colts home game this Monday, September 21, 2015, for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Suzie Hedrick has served her community as a Pediatric Dialysis Nurse at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for over 15 years. She has been nominated as this week's Anthem Angel for going above and beyond her normal duties to plan a Kidney Camp for kids from 8-18 who are on dialysis, have a kidney disease, or have had a kidney transplant. The camp is free to attend, and provides needed medical supervision for kids who normally would not be able to take part in summer camp like many of their friends due to their dialysis needs. The camp has been running for more than 10 years now, and it was Suzie who first brought this idea to Indiana along with the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana.

Suzie takes the lead on camp, planning details such as obtaining doctor approval, organizing medical supplies, and creating a different theme for the camp each year. Now totaling more than 40 kids, she puts in the extra effort to make sure every camper has the care they need while at camp and has a great experience. She strives to make this camp as special as possible for each kid, and looks forward to the camp every year.

* *

"Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" was established by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosier "First Respondents" who may have received little or no recognition for the strides they have made to help others in human-service related professions.

* *

In honor of Hedrick's heroism, she will receive four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets to the Colts game, a feature story with her photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout) and on www.colts.com, as well as on-field recognition at the game.

* *

Nominations are currently being accepted for upcoming 2015 home games. For more information about Anthem Angels, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, please visit: www.colts.com/anthemangels.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Message From Jim Irsay Regarding The 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today wrote a letter to fans with some updates on significant changes to the gameday experience that are being instituted leaguewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

'Colts Playoff Week' Kicks Off

After defeating the Houston Texans on NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Colts Playoff Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and events to get fans excited for the Colts' Divisional Playoff game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, Jan. 12.
news

Colts Kick Off 'Wild Card Week'

The Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Wild Card Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and promotions to get Colts fans excited and ready for the Colts' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Houston Texans this coming Saturday, Jan. 5. 
news

Colts Kids Club Members Trick-Or-Treat At Lucas Oil Stadium 

There were tricks and treats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, as the littlest Colts fans got an early start on Halloween. 
news

Colts Gameday Gets A Brand New Look

To kick off their 35th season in Indianapolis, the Colts kicked off some new traditions at Lucas Oil Stadium. And they brought in an old friend to help them do it.   
news

DJ GNO Brings New Vibe To Colts Home Games 

There's a new sound at Lucas Oil Stadium this season. Colts fan and Indianapolis native DJ GNO is using the power of music to bring people together, bring the noise, and bring a competitive advantage to Colts gameday. 
news

Centerplate Introduces New Food Lineup At Lucas Oil Stadium

It's a new season. It's a new era. And Centerplate has a brand new food lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium to help kick it off. 
news

Colts Paint The Town Blue For Sunday's Home Opener

The Colts kick off the 2018 NFL season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And that means it's time to paint the town blue – starting with the Downtown Canal.
news

A Suite Opportunity For Colts Season Ticket Members

For the Colts, season ticket members aren't just fans - they're family. And they're constantly looking for new ways to give back to their most loyal family members. This year, they're creating opportunities for them to see their team in ways they never have before.   
news

Peyton Manning Helps Colts Kick Off 35th Season In Indianapolis

Just before hitting the road for their last preseason game in Cincinnati, the Colts kicked off their 35th season in Indianapolis - and they brought in an old friend to help them do it. 
news

Season Ticket Member Helps Colts Unveil Nursing Suite At Lucas Oil Stadium 

When Katie Stephenson found out her due date, she wondered how she was going to breastfeed on game day. Timmy arrived a month early. But the Colts were one step ahead of him.​
news

On Last Day Of Camp, Westfield Ceremoniously Returns Colts To Indianapolis

On Saturday, the Colts held their last practice of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. Before returning to Indianapolis, the mayors of both cities met on the field and a new tradition was born. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising