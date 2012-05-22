COLTS ANNOUNCE 2012 HORSESHOE CLASSIC GAMES





Indianapolis Colts Announce Participants for the 2012 Horseshoe ClassicContests at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts will host a pair of weekends of high school football in Lucas Oil Stadium featuring sixteen different teams and communities from across the state of Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the Indianapolis Colts announced the matchups, dates, and game times for two exciting weekends of high school football classics to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2012.

The 2012 Horseshoe Hall of Fame Classic, presented by Herff Jones in-part by the Indiana National Guard and Under Armour, will kick off on Saturday, August 25, 2012 with South Putnam and Tri-West (Hendricks) at 12:00 p.m. (ET), followed by Bremen and Tippecanoe Valley at 2:30 p.m.; Danville and Crawfordsville at 5:00 p.m., and capping off the evening will be Indianapolis Scecina Memorial and Speedway at 7:30 p.m.

The 2012 Horseshoe Classic: Hoosier Heritage Conference (HHC) Challenge, presented by Herff Jones in-part by the Indiana National Guard and Under Armour, will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2012 and will feature all eight schools that comprise the Hoosier Heritage Conference. The first game will feature Shelbyville and Pendleton Heights at 12:00 p.m. (ET), followed by Mt. Vernon (Fortville) and Rushville at 2:30 p.m.; Greenfield-Central and Yorktown will face each other at 5:00 p.m., and New Palestine will take on Delta in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

Hosting high school football games in Lucas Oil Stadium is important to the Indianapolis Colts for many reasons. "Each year, we work to have participating teams from across the state which allows their entire community to experience the thrills of cheering on their team in Lucas Oil Stadium," said Chuck O'Hara, Indianapolis Colts Senior Director of Marketing. "Our goal is to promote youth football in Indiana and we can't think of a better way than for kids to have the opportunity to play their game in a Super Bowl venue."

The participating schools have similar regards with the opportunity to play in Lucas Oil Stadium. "This is a fantastic opportunity for our student-athletes to experience playing an important Sagamore Conference game on the same turf that hosted a Super Bowl XLVI just a few months ago," said Jon Regahus, Danville High School Athletic Director. "I am extremely appreciative of the commitment the Indianapolis Colts have made to high school football in our state by hosting events like the Horseshoe Hall of Fame Classic, as well as their sponsorship of the IHSAA state tournament series.

Al Cooper, New Palestine High School Athletic Director commented, "We appreciate and thank the Colts for their continued support of High School athletics. Their commitment and passion for developing a strong football tradition in Indiana is exemplary, as well as their commitment to fostering a strong base of youth football in all Indiana communities. We also thank the Colts for this tremendous honor and opportunity to build youth and high school football at New Palestine and in all the HHC (Hoosier Heritage Conference) programs."

Here are what some of the other school administrators had to say about the opportunity to play in Lucas Oil Stadium.

"The arrival of the Colts to Indianapolis in what now seems long ago unquestionably made a huge impact on high school football in Indiana. High school football in Indiana has grown tremendously in all ways during that time, and the Colts and the IHSAA have been a huge part of that growth. When the state finals first moved to the Hoosier Dome, then the RCA Dome, and now Lucas Oil Stadium, if brought such positive energy and enthusiasm to our sport, "we're going to the dome" and now "we're going to Lucas Oil" has been both a goal and reward for many, many years." - Matt Griswold, South Putnam High School Athletic Director

"We are excited and honored to be playing in Lucas Oil Stadium. Thank you very much to the Indianapolis Colts for allowing our coaches, players, students and community the opportunity to be playing in the nicest facility in the NFL and on the same field that many of our players heroes have played on." - Paul Heidenreich, Shelbyville High School Athletic Director

"Greenfield-Central is very excited to receive the opportunity to play football at Lucas Oil Stadium! The partnership of the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana High School Athletic Association to allow us this opportunity is indeed very much appreciated by all of Greenfield! The community outreach which will allow us to have the Greenfield Youth Football League participate in an on the field experience at halftime of our game with Yorktown has everyone looking forward to September 8th! Thanks Indianapolis Colts!" - Kevin Horrigan, Greenfield-Central High School Athletic Director

"Our entire football program is truly honored to represent Bremen High School and the community at this prestigious event. The Indianapolis Colts have once again displayed their generous sponsorship of high school football in Indiana. This is a great opportunity for the students of Bremen High School and a memory they will never forget." - Troy Holmes, Bremen High School Athletic Director