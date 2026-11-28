The Indianapolis Colts today activated cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from the Injured Reserve list and waived cornerback Kenneth Harris. The team also elevated running back Davon Booth to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against New York Giants.

Taylor-Britt, 5-11, 200 pounds, played in six games this season and registered seven tackles (three solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and six special teams stops before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 27, 2026. He has appeared in 53 career games (40 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026) and Cincinnati Bengals (2022-25) and has compiled 210 tackles (154 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 40 passes defensed, seven interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles and six special teams stops. Taylor-Britt was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, 2026.

Harris, 6-0, 192 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in six games (one start) and has compiled nine tackles (four solo), two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Harris was originally signed by the team as a free agent on August 26, 2026. He previously participated in the New England Patriots' 2026 offseason program and training camp. Harris was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026, out of Oklahoma State.