CHUNKY FACEBOOK PROMOTION BRINGS FANS TO INDY

TEN LUCKY CAMPBELL’S® CHUNKY™ FACEBOOK FANS WIN TRIPS TO INDIANAPOLIS FOR SUPER BOWL XLVI *

Jan 20, 2012 at 06:14 AM
CAMDEN, N.J., January 20, 2012 —When Super Bowl XLVI kicks off in Indianapolis on February 5, ten lucky fans and their guests will find themselves in Lukas Oil Stadium attending the game, thanks to the Campbell's® Chunky™ soup and chili brand. Each prize package includes a pair of tickets to the game, four nights of hotel accommodations, airfare and ground transportation and more. Prize packages (10 total) were awarded twice a week between Nov. 8 and Dec. 10, 2011. Fans entered exclusively on the Chunky soup brand's Facebook page (Facebook.com/Chunkysoup).           

"Football fans love Chunky soup and they are also big fans of Facebook. The Chunky Super Bowl XLVI Sweepstakes combined the engagement of our Chunky Facebook community with the incredible excitement football fans have for Super Bowl XLVI," said Mark Materacky, Senior Brand Manager, Campbell's Chunky Soup & Chili. "The Chunky brand currently connects with more than 100,000 loyal fans who follow our brand on Facebook. We wanted to take that engagement to a new level for these fans, and the millions of other Chunky fans across the country, by providing an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime, fan experience. I'm certain our winners will never forget their time in Indianapolis."

Although the ten trip packages have already been awarded, fans can still go the Chunky Facebook site each day until the day before Super Bowl XLVI for a chance to win an autographed NFL football. (The last day to enter is February 4, 2012.)  All fans must do to enter for a chance to win is "Like" Chunky soup on Facebook and enter through the Chunky sweepstakes tab. No purchase necessary. For official rules and details, visit Facebook.com/Chunkysoup.  

During January, which is National Soup Month across the country, the most popular variety of Chunky soup in Indianapolis is Classic Chicken Noodle – as it is across the country. This year Hoosiers also love Chunky Baked Potato with Cheddar and Bacon and Chunky Creamy Chicken and Dumpling.

 Campbell Soup Company and Chunky soup have been Official Sponsors of the NFL for more than a decade.  For more information about everything related to *Chunky *soup, just visit www.chunky.com

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is a global manufacturer and marketer of high-quality foods and simple meals, including soup and sauces, baked snacks and healthy beverages. Through its corporate social responsibility program, the company strives to make a positive impact in the workplace, in the marketplace and in the communities in which it operates. Campbell is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoup.com.

