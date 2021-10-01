Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Indianapolis – Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.
The Colts will highlight these efforts with activities on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the team's home game against the Houston Texans, virtual visits to the IU Health Simon Cancer Center and other virtual opportunities.
All Colts Crucial Catch events are sponsored by Ashley HomeStore. For more information, visit Colts.com/CrucialCatch.
#ForTheCure Social Campaign
Throughout October, the Colts encourage fans to post photos of cancer survivors or those currently battling cancer using the unique hashtag, #ForTheCure.Fans also may use additional hashtags – such as #ForMyMom, #ForJane or #ForJohn – with #ForTheCure to honor specific individuals in the photo.
Fans may download cards at Colts.com/CrucialCatch to display the name of the individual they are honoring.
Honoring 2021 "Crucial Catch" Warriors
This month, the Colts will honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as 2021 Crucial Catch Warriors. Fans were invited to nominate a special warrior in their life to receive a special Colts delivery, as well as tickets to the Oct. 17 Colts-Texans game.
The final Crucial Catch Warriors will receive special deliveries from mascot "Blue," members of the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts players via Ohmni telepresence robots during the week leading up to the Colts-Texans game.
The Ohmni robot is an interactive video screen and camera mounted on a mobile base that allows for remote visits between people across great distances. The Colts purchased two robots to continue community events safely during the pandemic and to expand the number of events possible in the future.
Youth "Crucial Catch"
The Colts are inviting all Indiana high schools to join Youth Crucial Catch to raise funds to beat cancer! To participate, schools may:
- Start a Leaderboard Campaign, with a personalized webpage to help raise awareness and funds within their community to go toward the fight against cancer.
- Designate a game as a "Youth Crucial Catch Game," sharing a percentage of game proceeds with Youth Crucial Catch efforts.
The top fundraising school will receive a $1,000 donation to its athletic department and a commemorative painted football, with the top five fundraising schools receiving a $250 donation and a painted football. All campaigns reaching more than $2,500 in donations will be recognized on Colts Youth Football social media platforms.
To enter, schools should contact michael.smith@cancer.org. More info will be available at Colts.com/CrucialCatch.
"Crucial Catch" Game — Colts vs. Texans
The Crucial Catch game against Houston will feature several elements:
- The first 50,000 fans in attendance will receive a Crucial Catch ribbon pin.
- Cancer warriors and survivors will participate in the pregame full-field flag presentation and will be honored during a special halftime ceremony.
- Team mascot "Blue" will turn multi-colored in order to highlight Crucial Catch.
- Colts Cheerleaders will wear specially-themed Crucial Catch uniforms.
- Crucial Catch video messages from various players, coaches and cheerleaders will air in-stadium throughout the game.
- A portion of the proceeds raised from the Colts Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit organizations dedicated to cancer support or research.
"Community Tuesday" Virtual Visits @ Riley, IU Simon Cancer Center
Several Colts players will spend "Community Tuesdays" throughout October with virtual visits via Ohmni robot to the IU Health Simon Cancer Center and Riley Children's Health to visit with patients currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
"Crucial Catch" Gear @ Colts Pro Shop
Limited edition NFL/Colts Crucial Catch gear for 2021 is now on sale at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium or online at shop.Colts.com*.*