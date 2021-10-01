Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Honoring 2021 "Crucial Catch" Warriors

This month, the Colts will honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as 2021 Crucial Catch Warriors. Fans were invited to nominate a special warrior in their life to receive a special Colts delivery, as well as tickets to the Oct. 17 Colts-Texans game.

The final Crucial Catch Warriors will receive special deliveries from mascot "Blue," members of the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts players via Ohmni telepresence robots during the week leading up to the Colts-Texans game.