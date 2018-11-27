Anthem Teams Up With Colts For Blue Ticket To Health

Anthem has a vested interest in the health of Hoosiers. The Colts have a vested interest in the health of their community. So the Colts and Anthem teamed up to reward Hoosiers for making good decisions about their health.

Nov 27, 2018 at 03:46 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
BT_Blanket 2

As Indiana's largest Medicaid health plan, Anthem has a vested interest in the health of Hoosiers.

As one of Indiana's professional sports teams, the Colts have a vested interest in the health of their community.

With that shared interest, the Colts and Anthem teamed up to reward Hoosiers for making good decisions about their health.

"Blue Ticket to Health is one of those special programs that enables Anthem to make a positive impact in our community by encouraging consumers to take an active role in their own health and well-being," said Dr. Kimberly Roop, president of Anthem Indiana Medicaid.

Anthem members enrolled in Hoosier Healthwise, Healthy Indiana Plan and Hoosier Care Connect programs who get annual wellness checkups are entered to win Colts prizes including memorabilia, tickets to games and exclusive gameday experiences.

Regular checkups are an important part of a healthy lifestyle, as they can alert doctors to potential problems. Also, preventative care can help avoid certain illnesses in people of any age.

"Through this program, we recently provided Medicaid members at Blue Triangle with Colts hats and blankets while also ensuring those members are getting the preventive care they need to live healthier lives," Roop said.

BT Blanket 7

Blue Triangle is a first-of-its-kind supportive housing program designed to connect participants with sustainable, secure housing that will support autonomy, provide connections to wrap around services and improve residents' health and quality of life.

Access to health care is an important factor in the overall health of Hoosiers, but so are social, behavioral and environmental factors.

Coming together with other fans is a fun way for people to get out, be social and be part of their community, which is vital to mental and emotional health. 

Keeping Hoosiers healthy is a team effort.

BT Blanket 5

And the Colts and Anthem teaming up is a win – win.   

"Anthem takes great pride in its partnership with the Colts," Roop said, "and we look forward to continuing to support Blue Ticket to Health."

