Anthem Teams Up With Colts For Blue Ticket To Health

As Indiana's largest Medicaid health plan, Anthem has a vested interest in the health of Hoosiers.

As one of Indiana's professional sports teams, the Colts have a vested interest in the health of their community.

With that shared interest, the Colts and Anthem teamed up to reward Hoosiers for making good decisions about their health.

"Blue Ticket to Health is one of those special programs that enables Anthem to make a positive impact in our community by encouraging consumers to take an active role in their own health and well-being," said Dr. Kimberly Roop, president of Anthem Indiana Medicaid.

Anthem members enrolled in Hoosier Healthwise, Healthy Indiana Plan and Hoosier Care Connect programs who get annual wellness checkups are entered to win Colts prizes including memorabilia, tickets to games and exclusive gameday experiences.

Regular checkups are an important part of a healthy lifestyle, as they can alert doctors to potential problems. Also, preventative care can help avoid certain illnesses in people of any age.