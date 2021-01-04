Colts Are AFC's No. 7 Seed; Travel To Take On No. 2-Seed Bills In Wild Card Round

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have crossed their first team goal of the 2020 season off the list.

The Colts on Sunday defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 in their Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, officially punching their ticket to the postseason for the second time in three seasons under head coach Frank Reich.

With the Tennessee Titans getting a last-second field goal to knock off the Houston Texans and earn the AFC South Division title, the Colts are officially the AFC's No. 7 seed, and will travel to take on the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills (13-3) next weekend in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The official time and date of the Colts-Bills Wild Card Round matchup is expected to be announced later tonight; it will either be played Saturday, Jan. 9, or Sunday, Jan. 10. Stay tuned to Colts.com and @Colts on Twitter for all the latest.

The Colts — who finished 11-5 on the year, their best win-loss record since their 11-win campaign in 2014 — will be facing a Bills team that clinched the No. 2 seed on Sunday with a dominating 56-26 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills, who this season claimed their first AFC East Division title since 1995, ended the regular season on a six-game win streak behind an MVP-type performance by third-year quarterback Josh Allen, and an at-times dominating performance from their defense.

Allen this season completed 396-of-572 passing attempts (69.2 percent) for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions for a quarterback rating of 107.2; he also had 102 rushing attempts for 421 yards with eight scores on the ground.

The Bills' offense this season ranked third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (40), fifth in explosive passing plays (15-plus yards; 114), fifth in total touchdowns (56), allowed the sixth-fewest sacks (28) and ninth in explosive run plays (10-plus yards; 55).

The Bills' defense, meanwhile, certainly makes things happen, too. They rank second in the NFL in quarterback hurries (231) and batted passes (15), third in defensive touchdowns (3), fourth in takeaways (25) and allowed the ninth-fewest explosive passing plays (86).