2015 Colts Roster Breakdown After Saturday's Cuts

Intro: The Colts roster now sits at the mandated number of 53 players following Saturday’s cuts. What does the 53-man roster look like at each position?

Sep 05, 2015 at 09:21 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS –The Colts roster has been cut down to 53 players, after the team made their mandatory roster moves on Saturday.

To get down to the mandated number of 53, the Colts made the following roster moves on Saturday: released G-David Arkin and WR-Vincent Brown and waived OLB-Daniel Adongo, QB-Bryan Bennett, WR-Quan Bray, WR-Duron Carter, CB-Chance Casey, NT-Josh Chapman, ILB-Carlos Fields, DT-Montori Hughes, T-Ulrick John, OLB-Cam Johnson, S-Dewey McDonald, TE-Sean McGrath, ILB-Henoc Muamba, G-Kitt O'Brien, CB-Eric Patterson, DT-Kelcy Quarles, TE-Erik Swoope, CB-Raymon Taylor and RB-Zurlon Tipton.

The team also placed DT-Arthur Jones and ILB-Junior Sylvestre on the Injured Reserve list.

On Monday, the Colts will get back on the practice field to ramp up the preparation for their regular season opener, next Sunday, in Buffalo.

Here's a look at the roster breakdown by position group for the Colts:

Quarterbacks (2): Matt Hasselbeck, Andrew Luck

Running Backs (5): Vick Ballard, Frank Gore, Boom Herron, Josh Robinson, Tyler Varga

Wide Receivers (5): Phillip Dorsett, T.Y. Hilton, Andre Johnson, Donte Moncrief, Griff Whalen

Tight Ends (3): Dwayne Allen, Jack Doyle, Coby Fleener

Offensive Line (9): Anthony Castonzo, Denzelle Good, Jonotthan Harrison, Todd Herremans, Khaled Holmes, Lance Louis, Jack Mewhort, Joe Reitz, Hugh Thornton

Defensive Line (5): Henry Anderson, Zach Kerr, Kendall Langford, David Parry, Earl Okine,

Linebackers (10): Trent Cole, Jerrell Freeman, Amarlo Herrera, Nate Irving, D'Qwell Jackson, Robert Mathis, Sio Moore, Jonathan Newsome, Erik Walden, Bjoern Werner

Cornerbacks (6): Jalil Brown, Darius Butler, Vontae Davis, Sheldon Price, D'Joun Smith, Greg Toler

Safeties (5): Mike Adams, Colt Anderson, Clayton Geathers, Winston Guy, Dwight Lowery

Specialists (3): Pat McAfee, Matt Overton, Adam Vinatieri

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising