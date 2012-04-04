2012 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

The Indianapolis Colts have announced its 2012 preseason schedule. Times are yet to be announced for all games.

Apr 04, 2012 at 08:38 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

The Colts will open the preseason slate with a home contest against the St. Louis Rams in Week 1 (August 9-13). The game between the teams will be the third preseason meeting all-time with the Rams claiming victories in 2006 and 2011.

Indianapolis will then travel to Pittsburgh in Week 2 (August 19) for an NBC Sunday Night Football nationally televised contest against the Steelers. The meeting between the teams will be the first in the preseason dating back to a 2000 matchup in Mexico City, Mexico. The Colts hold an 11-9 all-time preseason record against Pittsburgh.

The Colts will remain on the road for their third preseason contest in Week 3 (August 23-26), traveling to Washington, D.C. to battle the Redskins. The teams will meet in the preseason for the second time in as many years as Indianapolis carries a 15-11-1 all-time preseason mark over their NFC counterpart.

The schedule concludes with a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 (August 29-30). The teams have met every year in the preseason, traditionally in the finale, dating back to 2001. Last season, the Colts claimed their lone preseason victory with a 17-13 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

2012 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date - Opponent - Time

Week 1 (Aug. 9-13) - ST. LOUIS - TBA

Sunday, August 19- *at Pittsburgh- *8 p.m. EST (NBC)

Week 3 (Aug. 23-26)- *at Washington- *TBA

Week 4 (Aug. 29-30) - CINCINNATI - TBA

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Eberflus Hired As Chicago Bears Head Coach

Eberflus spent the last four seasons as the Colts' defensive coordinator and will be the 17th head coach in Bears history. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Darius Leonard

Leonard became the first player in NFL history to force eight fumbles and intercept four passes in a single season. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

Kelly is the third center in Colts history to earn his way to three consecutive Pro Bowls. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Paye had 39 pressures and four sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: DeForest Buckner

Buckner led the Colts in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for a loss to earn the second Pro Bowl nod of his career. 
news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard Discusses Quarterbacks, Jonathan Taylor, Ed Dodds & Morocco Brown

Ballard joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Audio Network this week to give his thoughts on where things stand with the organization a week and a half after the season ended. 
news

How Jeff Saturday Sees Colts Moving On From Sting Of Missing Playoffs In 2021 Season

The Colts Ring of Honor member and ESPN analyst joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to offer his thoughts on how things ended in Indianapolis and what's next for the team in 2022. 
news

Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard and Matthew Adams earned first-team nods from PFF, while Kwity Paye earned a spot on PFF's All-Rookie team. 
news

Important NFL 2022 Offseason Dates

Check out a few dates for Colts fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months. 
news

Colts' Darius Leonard, Luke Rhodes, Jonathan Taylor Named 2021 First-Team AP All-Pros

Taylor was a unanimous choice at running back, while Leonard earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the third time in his four-year career. 
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard's End-Of-Season Press Conference

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spent an hour on Thursday answering questions about what went wrong at the end of the 2021 season and what things may look like in the immediate future in Indianapolis. Check out some of the biggest takeaways below. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising