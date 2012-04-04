The Colts will open the preseason slate with a home contest against the St. Louis Rams in Week 1 (August 9-13). The game between the teams will be the third preseason meeting all-time with the Rams claiming victories in 2006 and 2011.

Indianapolis will then travel to Pittsburgh in Week 2 (August 19) for an NBC Sunday Night Football nationally televised contest against the Steelers. The meeting between the teams will be the first in the preseason dating back to a 2000 matchup in Mexico City, Mexico. The Colts hold an 11-9 all-time preseason record against Pittsburgh.

The Colts will remain on the road for their third preseason contest in Week 3 (August 23-26), traveling to Washington, D.C. to battle the Redskins. The teams will meet in the preseason for the second time in as many years as Indianapolis carries a 15-11-1 all-time preseason mark over their NFC counterpart.

The schedule concludes with a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 (August 29-30). The teams have met every year in the preseason, traditionally in the finale, dating back to 2001. Last season, the Colts claimed their lone preseason victory with a 17-13 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

2012 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date - Opponent - Time

Week 1 (Aug. 9-13) - ST. LOUIS - TBA

Sunday, August 19- *at Pittsburgh- *8 p.m. EST (NBC)

Week 3 (Aug. 23-26)- *at Washington- *TBA