So while Ballard and the Colts were mostly lauded for their performance in this year’s NFL Draft, NFL.com has provided a tangible way, beyond just a simple grade, to evaluate just how well the team picked.
Utilizing NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt’s Hot 150 Prospect rankings as a unit of measurement, College Football 24/7 writer Chase Goodbread found seven teams that were able to add the most talent to their rosters on defense.
The Colts tied with the New Orleans Saints for fifth on this particular list, which you can look over in its entirety by clicking here.
Four of Indy’s six defensive draft picks — Hooker (sixth overall), Wilson (27th), Walker (126th) and Basham (127th) — were ranked on Brandt’s list. Here’s what Goodbread wrote about these selections in particular:
5 (tied). Indianapolis Colts
Score: 318 points (4 players)
The skinny: The Colts reshaped their secondary with Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson, giving them a ballhawking safety and one of the biggest cornerbacks in the draft. Tarell Basham was one of the top prospects out of the Mid-American Conference, flashing big potential as a pass rusher in his final college campaign with 11.5 sacks. Based on Brandt's rankings, LB Anthony Walker was a bargain for Indianapolis in the fifth round.
The players (points):
No. 6: Malik Hooker (145)
No. 27: Quincy Wilson (124)
No. 126: Anthony Walker (25)
No. 127 Tarell Basham (24)
The Colts were the only AFC South Division team to appear on this particular list, although the Jacksonville Jaguars (second) and Houston Texans (fifth) were among the five teams that Brandt/Goodbread believed added the most talent on offense in this year’s NFL Draft.
